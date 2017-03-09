NFL Executive: Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Career Is Over’

Unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick “won’t play again“, with one NFL team executive calling the controversial quarterback “an embarrassment to football” and another declaring “his career is over, nobody will touch him.”

After refusing to stand for the national anthem before games last year, desperate Colin Kaepernick has now promised NFL team executives that he will stand with everyone else in 2017 – if only they will give him a chance and sign him.

“Kaepernick’s goose is cooked. Teams have asked their players if they want him around and the overwhelming response was no, we don’t want him. He’s not a team player, he’s not a winner.”

According to Bleacher Report’s NFL lead writer Mike Freeman, arrogant Kaepernick made a big mistake opting to leave the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the team’s dismal 2016 season.

He wrote,

“Three agents told Bleacher Report their clients told them teams had asked players about Kaepernick.

The agents added that the combine interviews included more political questions than any of them could ever remember.

And all the questions, the agents said, focused on Kaepernick’s protest last year or the possibility of future protests by other players.”

At least five teams are in need of a starting quarterback right now, and the bad news for the flashy, unreliable Kaepernick is that none of them are prepared to risk their reputations by signing him.

He is not on anybody’s radar.