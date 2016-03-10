Comedian Kat Williams Says He Was Jailed After Exposing The Illuminati

Comedian Kat Williams has said that his arrest and subsequent incarceration is because of his public exposure of the illuminati.

According to the comedian, he is being punished for refusing to join the secretive organisation:

“Some of us are against the Illuminati, and we are against the Illuminati at our own detriment. When people are against the Illuminati, then they get punched in the face all the time, the press hates them and nobody likes them. Dave Chappelle has never been a part of the Illuminati, they don’t want him or me or people like us. But now, it’s not necessarily for us to stir up that hornet’s nest, unless we intent to get stung a million times. I didn’t understand that, they had to sting me a million times. I’m still not going to join, but I respect it a little more.”

The-informer.net reports:

During a stop on his tour at Atlanta’s Philips Arena, Williams closed out his show with a few words in regards to Hart’s career. Calling Hart a “puppet,” Williams blamed his notion on the powers that be.

Williams’ beef with Hart comes just one day before he was arrested and charged with assault on Monday after allegedly punching a pool supply store employee in Gainesville, GA.

Now investigators in Hall County said they found a large amount of marijuana as well as firearms inside the residence of Katt Williams on Tuesday. Deputies found the items while executing a search warrant stemming from an on-going investigation.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Williams and several of his associates confined one his bodyguards, Corey Dixon, inside William’s home located on 3500 block of Lake Breeze Lane on February 8. Dixon was beaten with a bat and choked “after he did not engage in criminal activity”, according to investigators.

Williams and Tatiana Smith, 24, are being charged with aggravated assault along with several drug charges. Williams faces additional charges of making terroristic threats, false imprisonment and weapons charges. Another woman at the home, Lena Smith, 40, was also arrested on drug charges.

This is the third reported incident involving Williams in the past two weeks. On February 29, Williams was arrested on battery charges after a pool supply store employee in Gainesville said he was hit by the comedian.

Five women allegedly accused Williams and his entourage attacking and robbing them the previous morning outside an Atlanta nightclub.