Comey Used Fake Clinton-Funded Trump Dossier To Spy On Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey used the discredited Russian-Trump dossier as an excuse to secretly wiretap the Trump campaign.

The Washington Post admitted Tuesday that the phoney Russian-Trump dossier was funded by Hillary Clinton and the DNC. Both Clinton and the Democratic National Committee paid for the Fusion GPS dossier alleging Russian ties to the Trump campaign and a whole load of salacious phoney personal smears of Trump.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Comey FBI used the largely debunked Trump dossier, which alleged Russian ties to the President’s campaign associates, to convince a judge to grant them a FISA warrant, allowing them to secretly monitor Trump campaign official Carter Page.

The Hill reported this in April.

FBI Director James Comey has cited the dossier in some of his briefings with lawmakers in recent weeks as one of the information sources used by his bureau to bolster its probe, U.S. officials briefed on the investigation told CNN… The secret court that oversees the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) granted the FBI a warrant to monitor the communications of Page, a former national security adviser on Trump’s campaign.

The court that deals with any topic related to FISA awarded the FBI a warrant to monitor communications involving Page back in 2016, Page was a former national security advisor on the President’s campaign.

The FBI later expanded the investigation to wiretap Trump Tower.

And now we know the dossier was funded by the Clinton campaign and DNC.