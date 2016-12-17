Latest

Comey: FBI Conclude Putin Helped Trump Win

Posted on December 17, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 2 Comments

FBI publicly announce that they agree with the CIA that Russia illegally helped Trump win the election

FBI director James Comey has announced his support for the CIA’s conclusion that Russia intervened in the U.S. election to help Donald Trump get elected. 

The announcement makes a drastic u-turn from the FBI’s previous announcement that Russia had nothing to do with hacking the election.

Thehill.com reports:

“Earlier this week, I met separately with (Director) FBI James Comey and DNI Jim Clapper, and there is strong consensus among us on the scope, nature, and intent of Russian interference in our presidential election,” CIA Director John Brennan wrote in a message to staff, according to the report.

“The three of us also agree that our organizations, along with others, need to focus on completing the thorough review of this issue that has been directed by President Obama and which is being led by the DNI,” Brennan reportedly added.

NBC News also confirmed the report of the FBI’s assessment.

The Post reported last week that a secret CIA assessment concluded that Russia interfered with the goal of helping elect Trump.

Trump has fiercely disputed the idea that Russia interfered in the election. And lawmakers had suggested the FBI did not agree with the CIA’s assessment.

“The truth is they were never all that different in the first place,” an official told the Post of FBI and CIA findings.

Brennan wrote that he has been briefing Congress about the matter, but added that not all of the lawmakers “appreciate the importance and the gravity of the issue.”

“In recent days, I have had several conversations with members of Congress, providing an update on the status of the review as well as the considerations that need to be taken into account as we proceed,” Brennan reportedly wrote.

“Many – but unfortunately not all – members understand and appreciate the importance and the gravity of the issue, and they are very supportive of the process that is underway.”

NBC News on Thursday reported that U.S. intelligence officials believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin was personally in charge of supervising the hacking operation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the report of Putin’s involvement “nothing but nonsense.”

“I think this is nothing but nonsense. There is not a chance that anybody could believe that,” he said Thursday.

The Kremlin on Friday also demanded that the U.S. provide evidence that Russia was directly involved in the cyberattack before making any more public accusations.

“They should either stop talking about that or produce some proof at last,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “Otherwise it all begins to look unseemly.”

President Obama on Friday addressed Russia’s call for evidence.

“We will provide evidence that we can safely provide that does not compromise sources and methods,” Obama said during a White House press conference.

“But I will be honest with you, when you are talking about cyber-security, a lot of it is classified and we are not going to provide it, because the way we catch folks is by knowing certain things about them that they might not want us to know, and, if we are going to monitor this stuff effectively going forward, we don’t want them to know that we know.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

  • mike

    Comey is a rat’s ass, nothing that he says means anything, because he will say anything that will keep him from being fired or prosecuted. A very unstable personality

  • Watch man

    I think these security agencies and DNC are sick. Did Russia conduct the election? Was it Russia that counted the votes? Was Hillary not being helped all over the world through financial support to her foundation and through other supports from the people of the world? So what the hell is this Russia helping Trump? Obama has belittled the office of the presidency. It’s time the DNC and Obama administration shut up if they don’t know what to do.

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire