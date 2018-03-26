Audio: Commercial Pilots Describe UFO Over New Mexico

An FAA recording between air traffic controllers and the pilots of two commercial passenger planes flying over New Mexico reveals a close encounter with the same UFO.

The pilots were left confused after spotting a huge UFO passing over their passenger planes, according to a stunning audio recording taken on February 24, 2018.

The Albuquerque Air Traffic Center received reports from two pilots in two different aircrafts of a mysterious object flying well above them.

The N71PG Learjet aircraft was flying at around 37,000ft, but when the controller responded ‘negative’ (meaning there was nothing to his knowledge that should have been in the sky) both realised something was amiss.

“Something did,” the pilot replies.

To add to the confusion, another pilot can be heard joining the conversation, saying it’s “a UFO”.

“Yeah,” the first pilot confirmed.

Kob.com reports: “Affirmative. We had an aircraft in front of you that reported something pass over him, and we didn’t have any targets. So just let me know if you see anything pass over you,” an air traffic controller can be heard saying in a recording.

“I don’t know what it was,” one of those pilots responds. “It wasn’t an airplane, but it was flying in the opposite direction.”

It’s easy to jump to conclusions and say that mysterious object was a UFO or evidence of a close encounter.

When KOB reached out for comment, the FAA’s Lynn Lunsford provided the following statement:

We don’t have any comment beyond what you hear. Other than the brief conversation between two aircraft, the controller was unable to verify that any other aircraft was in the area.

We have a close working relationship with a number of other agencies and safely handle military aircraft and civilian aircraft of all types in that area every day, including high-altitude weather balloons.

In other words, it’s up to you and your imagination to speculate about what the pilots may have seen.