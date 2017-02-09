Report: Common Core Officially Makes Children “More Stupid”

Its official. Common Core has made American kids more stupid, according to statistics released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

American schools kids became dumber under the Obama administration, after the former President aggressively pushed for The Common Core State Standards Initiative to be picked up nationwide.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

Fox News Reports:

They recently released the results of a worldwide exam administered every three years to 15-year-olds in 72 countries. The exam monitors reading, math and science knowledge.

Based on their findings, the United States saw an 11-point drop in math scores and nearly flat levels for reading and science.

The Land of the Free, Home of the Brave, fell below the OECD average – and failed to crack the top ten in all three categories.

In other words, thanks to the Obama administration’s education policies, kids in the Slovac Republic are more proficient in multiplication.

The comforting news is that your children can name all 58 genders and recite the Islamic conversion prayer (Shahada) by memory.

This was of course by design. Barrack Hussein Obama had nothing but contempt for American exceptionalism. If American children excel and reach levels of greatness that will bring innovation to the world, that would somehow be oppressive to people who aren’t ‘privileged’ so he had to make sure that mediocrity was rewarded.

Thank God Donald Trump is bringing back the competitive spirit that made America so great! For starters, Common Core needs to be completely abolished. This will remove Islamic indoctrination from our schools as well. Our children should be learning reading, writing and arithmetic, not being brainwashed with Marxist platitudes.