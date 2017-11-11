13 Common Core Schools In Baltimore Have Zero Students Proficient In Math

13 ‘Common Core’ public high schools in Baltimore have been found to have a total of zero students who are proficient in math.

As part of its Project Baltimore series, Fox 45 has revealed that despite teachers routinely passing kids that fail to show up for tests, children in 13 out of the city’s 39 schools completely failed basic proficiency tests in math.

Common Core is a nationwide program implemented in schools across America since June 2010 as part of Obama’s Obama’s Race-To-The-Top (RTTT) program, which deliberately dumbs down children, leaving them unprepared for education and work.

Your News Wire previously reported that schools across America have begun ditching the controversial scheme, after children’s test results took a significant nosedive and teachers begun complaining about the “backwards method of teaching.”

Zerohedge.com reports: An alarming discovery coming out of City Schools. Project Baltimore analyzed 2017 state testing data and found one-third of High Schools in Baltimore, last year, had zero students proficient in math.

Project Baltimore analyzed 2017 state test scores released this fall. We paged through 16,000 lines of data and uncovered this: Of Baltimore City’s 39 High Schools, 13 had zero students proficient in math.

Achievement Academy

Carver Vocational-Technical High

Coppin Academy

Excel Acadamy @ Francis M. Wood High

Forest Park High

Frederick Douglass High

Independence School Local 1

Knowledge and Success Academy

New Era Academy

New Hope Academy

Northwestern High

Patterson High

The Reach! Partnership School

Meanwhile, digging a bit deeper, Fox 45 also found that of the 3,804 students in Baltimore’s worst 19 high schools, only 14 of them, or less than 1%, were proficient in math.

Digging further, we found another six high schools where one percent tested proficient. Add it up – in half the high schools in Baltimore City, 3804 students took the state test, 14 were proficient in math.

Ben Franklin H.S. at Masonville Cove

ConneXions: Community Based Arts SchoolDigital Harbor High School

Edmondson-Westside High

Renaissance Academy

Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy

Not sursprisingly, only one Baltimore school replied to Fox 45 with a generic comment suggesting that improvement is difficult and “will take time.” That said, why do we suspect that ‘improvement’ will also take just a little more taxpayer money despite the fact that Baltimore already spends $16,000 per year per student…which, mind you, is more than many private schools that deliver far better results.

With these eye-opening results, Project Baltimore reached to North Avenue. But no one inside the building would sit down to answer our questions. Instead, we got a statement. Concerning our investigation, it read, “These results underscore the urgency of the work we are now pursuing. We must do more to meet the needs of all our students.”

That work, according to the statement, involves a new math curriculum started this year, enhanced teacher development and expanded partnerships to provide opportunities for students.

The statement concludes, “There is no simple answer that will close the achievement gap for Baltimore’s students. Though we all want to see results quickly, the work is hard and will take time.”

Of course, we’re almost certain that these poor results have absolutely nothing to do with Baltimore’s stellar, unionized teachers and administrators who will undoubtedly get to maintain their jobs and exorbitant public pensions despite the complete failure of their students.