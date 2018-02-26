Condoleezza Rice Doesn’t ‘Understand Why Civilians Need Military Weapons’

February 26, 2018 Niamh Harris News, US 8

Condoleezza Rice thinks it time for Americans to question what the Second Amendment “means in the modern world.”

The former Secretary of State says she doesn’t “understand why civilians need to have access to military weapons” in comments which seem to be at odds with her support for the 2nd Amendment.

Her remarks comes amid growing debate around the country’s gun laws in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Sheis one of several conservatives calling for a conversation about the right to bear arms in the US.

RT reports: Rice’s loyalty to the 2nd Amendment is in some part tied to her childhood in Birmingham, Alabama, which saw her exposed to violence against the black community by the Ku Klux Klan. Recalling how her father and other men in the community protected them at that time, Rice said, “I think it’s a pure version of the second Amendment, as a matter of fact, the right to bear arms.”

“The rights that we have in the Constitution are indivisible,” Rice said. “We can’t throw away the Second Amendment and keep the First.”

While President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association have called for teachers to be armed in the wake of the Florida school shooting that killed 17, Rice doesn’t think arming teachers with guns is “going to be the answer.”

“I don’t really like the idea, frankly, of a gun in my classroom,” she said. Rice teaches political science at Stanford University.

“Look, if people need to train people to protect our schools, and perhaps even communities want to consider whether or not they need guards to protect the schools, it’s a sad thing to think that we might, then that’s something that we should look at,” she said.

Niamh Harris

Writer at Your News Wire

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)

  • tommorowisgood

    Rice teaches political science at Stanford University.
    IF ONE OF YOU STUPID YANKS COULD GET DOWN THERE TOMORROW AND SLAPHER AROUND A LITTLE AND BITE OFF PNE OF HER NIGGER EARS…THAT WOULD BE GREAT…ITS ABOUT TIME YOU WANKERS STARTED PULLING THESE FUKWITS INTO LINE…

    • Johnny Doe

      Says the Brit Joy Boy, who’s country is now infested with Muslim animals!

  • Steve S

    I dont understand why police need military weapons, armored vehicles, and bulletproof vests.

  • Johnny Doe

    Condi , after you, Cheney, and W destroyed WTC 7- What happened to the investigation of the $2.3 TRILLION, that was discovered missing? Babe, I admired you, until I found out you helped doom the citizens!

  • cb

    I wonder if Ms Rice wants to know how the rest of the Constitution should be interpreted in the “modern world”. She’s a liberal to the bone and a “living breathing Constitution” supporter. She should be roundly rebuked at every turn.

  • TR3B

    She is NOT smart enough to understand that weapons don’t kill people, it’s stupid angry people who kill people using whatever… even cars, trucks, kitchen knives & hammers

  • William Roach

    2nd amendment is the only reason we are not slaves.

  • rcwarbirdbuilder

    More cover up continues by those in position of power to cover the corruption, fraud, murder, drug/gun running and pedophilia which has occurred to keep these criminal psychopaths in power.