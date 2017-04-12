Arrests For Condom-Clogged Pipe At ‘Massage Parlor’ In Texas

Police in Austin, Texas say they have discovered a prostitution ring at a massage parlor called Jade Massage Therapy. Cops got tipped off about the happy endings services, after a waste pipe became clogged with condoms.

The massage parlor/ brothel is owned by a husband and wife duo- a woman named Juan Wang and her husband, Joseph Emery.

WJLA reports:

Two days before police were called to investigate the massage parlor, Wang was stopped at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. While passing through security, TSA agents noticed $30,000 in duct-taped bundles in her baggage.

In an arrest affidavit, Wang said she was on her way to China for a medical procedure and the money came from her business, Jade Massage. Wang told the officers she made $20,000 a year, but when officers pointed out she was carrying more than a year’s worth of income, she became nervous and struggled to answer further questions. Wang was allowed to board her plane to China after she gave police a contact number.

During an investigation, officers found numerous online ads for Jade Massage on Backpage.com with ads posted as frequently as 2-3 times a day. The ads contained photos of women along with Juan Wang’s phone number.

When officers were doing surveillance of Jade Massage Therapy on March 7th, they noticed a man walk into the business at 10:12 a.m. He was seen leaving at 11:07 a.m. Police stopped him for an interview and he said he received a regular massage, which ended in a sexual act. He paid $40 extra in cash per pop, according to an arrest affidavit.

On March 22nd, police executed a search warrant on the whorehouse. They found Wang in a massage room with a naked man. A second naked man was found in another room with a female masseuse. Officers also searched the couple’s home, where they found $60,000 in a safe.

When interviewed by police, Wang said she hired the women through a friend. She said the women lived with her and Emery at their home and she paid them in cash or check.

Wang and Emery are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and money laundering.