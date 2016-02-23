Confirmed: Adolf Hitler Had A Micro-penis

Historians have revealed that Adolph Hitler suffered from an embarrassing condition that may explain his infamous temper and infamous “phallic” salute.

Medical records suggest that Hitler not only suffered from “right-side cryptorchidism” (an undescended testicle) but also may have had a related condition called Hypospadias (the medical term for a “micro-penis”).

News.com.au reports:

Hypospadias sufferers may be forced to urinate out of a small hole at the base, or shaft of the penis, rather than at the tip.

In new book Hitler’s Last Day: Minute by Minute, historians Jonathan Mayo and Emma Craigie contend the Nazi leader kept the dark secret close to him: “Hitler himself is believed to have had two forms of genital abnormality: an undescended testicle and a rare condition called penile Hypospadius in which the urethra opens on the underside of the penis.”

Hitler was well known to have a fear of people seeing him naked, and never became a father — though he pushed Germans towards introducing more Aryan children into the world.

Personal doctor Theodor Morell prescribed Hitler amphetamines, hormones and cocaine on occasion, to hike the leader’s sex drive for romps with partner Eva Braun as his libido was lacking.

The urologist is also said to have recorded the Fuhrer’s penis deformity.

Nazi architect Albert Speer, who was responsible for designing colossal buildings for Hitler, said the leader’s absent sex drive was very noticeable following the war: “By no means would I describe Adolf Hitler as sexually normal in his relationships with women,” he said.

“In the case of Eva Braun in particular, it seems clear to me that aside from occasional passionate episodes there was no sexual activity at all for long periods of time.”

It is rumoured a flying piece of hot shrapnel sliced into Hitler’s testicles during the Battle of the Somme in the First World War.

And there’s the legendary playground ditty penned to the tune of the Colonel Bogey March, written for the British council in 1939 to raise morale in war times: “Hitler has only got one ball, Goring has two but very small, Himmler as something similar but poor old Goebbels has no balls at all.”

Regardless of the Fuhrer’s lack virility, he was undoubtedly a ladies’ man — a department tasked with the job of dealing with fan mail sent by obsessed female fans who were sexually attracted to him was set up at the height of his power.