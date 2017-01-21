Congress: We’re Coming For You Now, Hillary

The criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s conduct while secretary of state is continuing, according to Jason Chaffetz who sent a message to Hillary Clinton on Donald Trump’s inauguration day – Congress is coming for you now, Hillary.

Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, vowed to continue the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server despite the former secretary of state’s defeat in the 2016 presidential election.

The Utah congressman updated his Instagram page with an image of Hillary Clinton greeting him taken from the Fox News inauguration broadcast. He captioned the image with the big news: “The investigation continues.”

So pleased she is not the President. I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues. A photo posted by Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

The announcement by Rep. Chaffetz (R-Utah) will be music to the ears of the tens of thousands of inauguration attendees heard chanting “Lock her up! Lock her up!“

“Just because there was a political election doesn’t mean it goes away, so of course I am going to continue to pursue that,” Rep. Jason Chaffetz, told reporters.

Chaffetz called finishing the investigation into Hillary Clinton one of his “top priorities” for the committee and noted the State Department has been “terribly slow and inefficient” in turning over documents forcing this to be dragged out.

“It was potentially one of the largest breaches in security in the history of the State Department. It cannot and should not be repeated ever again,” he said. “There are still open questions that we need to finish up so they won’t happen again.”

The FBI completed its own investigation into Clinton’s use of a private server while she served as secretary of state. The agency concluded Clinton’s email use was “extremely careless” but did not recommend criminal charges, in a verdict considered by many to be evidence of political cronyism in D.C.

The FBI’s ruling was not enough for the House Oversight and Government and Reform Committee led by Chaffetz.

“This was never a political targeting in the beginning and just because there was a political election doesn’t mean it goes away,” House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, told reporters. “There were a lot of other characters that were involved in this that we have to look at.”

Their review will encompass an array of figures, ranging from Clinton’s ousted team, including Huma Abedin, to incumbent leaders of the FBI including Director James Comey.

