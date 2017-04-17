Congress Publish Irrefutable Evidence Of Chemtrails

Congress has published details of a bill proposed by Dennis Kucinich that openly admits of the existence of chemtrails.

The former U.S. Representative openly admits in the bill that the United States government use airspace across America to spray chemtrails over the population as part of a weapons testing program.

This bill contains admissions of the existence of; electronic, psychotronic, or information weapons; chemtrails; high altitude ultra low frequency weapons systems; plasma, electromagnetic, sonic, or ultrasonic weapons; laser weapons systems; strategic, theater, tactical, or extra terrestrial weapons; and chemical, biological, environmental, climate, or tectonic weapons.

The terms ‘‘weapon’’ and ‘‘weapons system’’ mean a device capable of any of the following:

Damaging or destroying an object (whether in outer space, in the atmosphere, or on earth) by firing one or more projectiles to collide with that object;

detonating one or more explosive devices in close proximity to that object;

directing a source of energy (including molecular or atomic energy, subatomic particle beams, electromagnetic radiation, plasma, or extremely low frequency (ELF) or ultra low frequency (ULF) energy radiation) against that object; or any other unacknowledged or as yet undeveloped means.

Inflicting death or injury on, or damaging or destroying, a person (or the biological life, bodily health, mental health, or physical and economic well-being of a person) through the use of any of the means described.

The term ‘‘exotic weapons systems’’ includes weapons designed to damage space or natural ecosystems (such as the ionosphere and upper atmosphere) or climate, weather, and tectonic systems with the purpose of inducing damage or destruction upon a target population or region on earth or in space.