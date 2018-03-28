Congress Given Evidence That ISIS Committed Las Vegas Attack

Congress has been handed evidence that ISIS were behind the Las Vegas massacre last October that killed 58 innocent people.

According to an explosive report from Laura Loomer, several members of Congress were briefed to review bombshell evidence from US intelligence sources that confirms ISIS were behind the attack.

The information provided to members of Congress includes a hotel receipt that suggests additional individuals who have ties to Mexico participated in the Las Vegas shooting and came in through the U.S.-Mexican border, despite the FBI’s claim that Stephen Paddock acted alone and that the shooting was not a coordinated act of terrorism.

The briefing was not disclosed publicly, but this reporter has confirmed that several U.S. congressmen are now aware of the evidence that links the Las Vegas gunmen to ISIS terrorists who may have entered through the U.S.-Mexico border.

Americanewscentral.com reports: Laura Loomer also points out in her piece that ISIS has been pretty adamant about being connected to this attack.

The ISIS newsletter described the shooter as a 64-year-old male, Stephen Paddock’s age, referred to the killer with the Islamic name, Abu Abdul Barr al-Amriki, and claimed the man had converted to Islam exactly six months prior to the attack.

Worth noting, in the report released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on January 18 of this year, Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of the alleged lone gunman, told police Paddock’s demeanor had drastically changed in the year leading up to the shooting, coinciding with a rapid amassing of firearms and ISIS’s claims that he converted to Islam.

You might remember that a GOP lawmaker went on Tucker Carlson’s show earlier this year and floated the ISIS theory.

From The Hill:

A GOP lawmaker on Thursday night disputed local and federal investigators’ claim that October’s Las Vegas shooting was not a terrorist incident.

“I smell a rat like a lot of Americans. Nothing’s adding up,” Rep. Scott Perry(R-Pa.) said on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“It’s been four months, as you said, the man’s dead, they said he’s a lone gunman, lone shooter, yet we can’t get the autopsy results,” Perry continued.

“But even more troubling than that, I’ve been made aware of what I believe to be credible evidence, credible information, regarding terrorist infiltration through the southern border regarding this incident,” he said.

Hard to believe he would just blurt that out for no reason on national television.

The problem here is that we know so little and the Las Vegas Police have been doing such a bad job managing this. That’s how theories like this gain traction.

Something isn’t adding up here.

That’s for sure.