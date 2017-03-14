Congress Launches ‘Full George Soros Investigation’

Infamous globalist George Soros’s shady funding of radical leftists around the world may have finally caught up with him, as Congress announce a “full investigation” of his affairs, starting with his attempt to install leftist regimes in Eastern Europe with the help of U.S. taxpayer’s money.

The investigation was launched after it was revealed George Soros used millions of dollars in U.S. taxpayer’s money, granted to his Open Society Foundation by former president Barack Obama, in order to prop up leftist causes and foment change in foreign countries.

The money was supposed to be used in a “non-biased, non-partisan” way – and when the Open Society Foundation failed to convince Congress that this law was respected, the investigation was launched.

The news of the Congressional investigation comes as anti-Soros demonstrations continue sweeping across Europe, with the Stop Operation Soros movement gaining popular support in nations concerned Soros is at the forefront of attempts to destroy their traditional culture.

CBN News report: Billionaire George Soros has long been accused of meddling in European politics, and now American lawmakers are demanding answers over reports United States tax dollars are going to help fund some of his liberal causes in the small, conservative country of Macedonia.

Seven congressmen want to know why the U.S. Ambassador to Macedonia Jess Baily, appointed by Barack Obama, chose Soros’ Open Society Foundation as the main implementer of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) projects in that country.

The lawmakers include Rep. Christopher Smith, R-N.J., Rep. Randy Hultgren, R-Illi., Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, Rep. Robert Pittenger, R-N.C., Rep. Jeff Fortenberry R-Neb., and Trent Franks, R-Ariz.

In January they wrote a letter to Baily detailing their concern.

“I have received credible reports that, over the past few years, the U.S. Mission to Macedonia has actively intervened in the party politics of Macedonia, as well as the shaping of its media environment and civil society, often favoring groups of one political persuasion over another,” wrote Rep. Smith.

The State Department responded, explaining in another letter that grants were awarded through a “competitive procurement process.” The letter also stated that the Mission has worked to advance U.S. interests “in a non-biased, non-partisan, objective and transparent manner.”

The vague response prompted the congressmen to ask the Government Accountability Office and Inspector General for a full investigation.

CBN News spoke with Rep. Gohmert and asked him about a recent meeting he had with members of Macedonia’s parliament.

“When you have leaders from other countries say, ‘your government is saying they’ll help us but we have to pass same-sex marriage laws, we have to pay for abortions,’ that’s when you know the United States is no longer deserving of God’s blessing because we’re out trying to force countries to abandon their religious beliefs,” Gohmert said.

The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch is also doing an investigation of its own.

In a news release, it lists some important facts and figures like USAID allocating about $5 million to leftwing Soros groups in Macedonia since 2012.