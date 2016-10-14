Demand Congress Impeach Obama’s FBI Director James Comey

Congressional leaders are analyzing the FBI’s suspiciously inept handling of the Hillary Clinton private server investigation, and are turning their attention to FBI director James Comey’s honesty. Did he willfully mislead them? Did he perjure himself?

American Center For Law and Justice report:

He conducted a faux investigation into the State Department email scandal. He handed out immunity and ignored evidence to protect the Clinton Team from prosecution. He put President Obama and Secretary of State Clinton’s political legacy ahead of the law.

He made secret deals to destroy evidence, thwarting congressional subpoenas. That’s called obstruction of justice. It’s a crime.

President Obama’s FBI Director violated the law. He violated his oath of office. It’s corruption at the highest level.

The FBI Director’s job is to uphold the law, not break it; investigate crimes, not commit them.

FBI Director Comey must be impeached.

