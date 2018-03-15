Congress: ISIS Responsible For Las Vegas Shooting

Several members of Congress have received evidence that supports the claim that ISIS were responsible for the Las Vegas shooting last year.

Sources within the U.S. intelligence community have confirmed to reporter Laura Loomer that members of Congress were briefed on key evidence from the Las Vegas shooting this week – the evidence 100% confirms ISIS’s claim that they were responsible for the attack.

Lauraloomer.us reports: The information briefed to members of Congress includes a hotel receipt that suggests additional individuals who have ties to Mexico participated in the Las Vegas Shooting and came in through the US Mexican border, despite the FBI’s claim that Stephen Paddock acted alone and that the shooting was not a coordinated act of terrorism.

The briefing was not disclosed publicly, but this reporter has confirmed that several U.S. congressmen are now aware of the evidence that links the Las Vegas gunmen to ISIS terrorists who may have entered through the U.S.-Mexico border.

Although the FBI has remained adamant in their denial that ISIS played a role in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, there is no denying the fact that ISIS has rarely taken responsibility for an attack they didn’t commit, and even neglected at times to claim some attacks they could have easily taken credit for.

This point has been echoed by the The New York Times’ dedicated ISIS correspondent, Rukmini Callimachi, and Dr. Amarnath Amarasingam, a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, who has conducted numerous social media and in-person interviews with members of ISIS currently fighting in Syria and Iraq.

According to an analysis conducted by Rukmini Callimachi, who previously served as the West African Bureau Chief for Associated Press, out of 50 recent attacks in the West claimed by ISIS, only three were proven false. That’s a 6% error rate competing with an astounding 94% claim of accuracy by ISIS.

“The thing to understand is ISIS considers an attack to be their handiwork if the attacker is sent by them or if he is inspired by them,” Callimachi tweeted in October, 2017. “Beyond the attacks they’ve claimed, there are many more they could have claimed but didn’t. These are attacks where we know it was them.”

Regarding the Las Vegas Shooting, within hours following the attack, ISIS claimed responsibility through their official news agency, Amaq.

“The Las Vegas attack was carried out by a soldier of the Islamic State and he carried it out in response to calls to target states of the coalition,” the terror outlet reported.

In Amaq, ISIS also claimed, “the Las Vegas attacker converted to Islam a few months ago”. However, immediately following ISIS’s claim of responsibility, FBI Special Agent Aaron Rouse released a counter statement on behalf of the bureau, saying in a October 2 press conference, “we have determined at this point no connection to an international terrorist organization.”

ISIS’s claim of responsibility and the FBI’s swift rebuttal came less than 24 hours after the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, hardly enough time for a full, or even partial investigation to have been properly conducted, let alone analyzed to conclusively and affirmatively eliminate any connection to ISIS.

Additionally, ISIS doubled down on their claim in their weekly newsletter, Naba, released on October 5th, 2017, which rehashed details of the attack under a blood drenched image of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The ISIS newsletter described the shooter as a 64 year old male, Stephen Paddock’s age, referred to the killer with the Islamic name, Abu Abdul Barr al-Amriki, and claimed the man had converted to Islam exactly six months prior to the attack.

Worth noting, in the report released by LVMPD on January 18th, 2018, Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of the alleged lone gunman, told police Paddock’s demeanor had drastically changed in the year leading up to the shooting, coinciding with a rapid amassing of firearms and ISIS’s claims that he converted to Islam.

“According to her, Paddock had become “distant” and their relationship was no longer intimate,” the report reads. “Paddock was described as “germaphobic” and had strong reactions to smells.”

Since the October 5th newsletter, ISIS has on at least two other occasions reaffirmed their claim to the Las Vegas terror attack. Following the ISIS truck attack in New York City on Halloween of 2017, ISIS mentioned Paddock by his previously associated Islamic name, and called him “their soldier.”

The second instance was in January 2018, when ISIS’s Wafa’ Media Foundation released a propaganda video calling for a copycat attack on Las Vegas, saying in the footage, “however, Las Vegas’ massacre is not far from you” along with a picture of popular Las Vegas strip hotels up in flames and a gun target positioned in the center.

Aside from the claims following the shooting, ISIS also named Las Vegas as a target prior to October 1st. In both May and June of 2017, videos appeared online calling for jihadists to rise up and attack the famous Las Vegas strip. In both cases, the LVMPD issued statements urging for both the public and law enforcement officials to remain vigilant in the face of a real threat against their city.

Nearly six months have passed since the terror attack and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) under disgraced Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, as well as the FBI in Las Vegas, under Aaron Rouse, have both failed to complete an official investigation into the Las Vegas shooting.

Rouse and Lombardo announced in January that an official report concerning the attack will not be completed until October 2018, nearly an entire year after the shooting. Shockingly, this reporter has confirmed a statement, first made in late-February by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), that to date, the FBI has not provided an official briefing to Congress regarding the Las Vegas terror attack. This is highly unorthodox, especially being that the weapon modifications allegedly used by the lone gunman are being referenced as justification for the banning of bump stock weapon kits.

The briefing that took place this week, though informative, was not delivered by the FBI, nor was it considered a classified official congressional briefing. Loomer has exclusively learned there is a shared concern among the lawmakers and intelligence officials briefed this week that questioning the official narrative, however innocently, may be treated with ridicule and anger.

It is also worth noting that the evidence that was discussed among members of Congress Wednesday further supports statements made by Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) during an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on January 18th, 2018.

“Recently, I have been made aware of what I believe to be credible evidence, credible information regarding potential terrorist infiltration through the southern border regarding this incident,” Rep. Perry said. “Meanwhile, the local law enforcement investigative services are telling us there is no terrorist connection, lone gunman, again, something is not adding up.”

Following Rep. Perry’s statement, three of the four Nevada representatives, and both Senators signed a letter condemning his words as an “insult” to the memory of those who perished on October 1st, and called for the an apology and retraction.

Based on how Rep. Perry was treated, attendees of this week’s briefing are remaining relatively low key about their participation, and generally quiet about the information as they deliberate further actions moving forward in their inquiries.

A source who was present at the briefing told Loomer, “People are losing confidence in the FBI. Congressmen are shocked that the evidence which supports ISIS’s claims has not been formally presented to Congress in an official FBI breifing. It’s extremely concerning.”

However, Rep. Perry has not been alone in his criticism of the FBI, and the FBI’s pattern of misconduct, incompetence and lack of transparency in their executions of investigations on behalf of the American people. Following the Parkland school shooting, Florida Governor Rick Scott criticized the FBI for their failure to act, and called for the resignation of FBI director Christopher Wray.

Not mentioned in Gov. Scott’s strong condemnation of the FBI however was the fact that this grave error is but a page in a growing novel of mass killings and terror attacks where the FBI knew about the assailants preparations, yet did nothing to stop them.

For example, two years prior to injuring 35 people in New York City with two homemade explosive devices, now-convicted terrorist Ahmad Khan Rahimi was investigated by the FBI after his own father told New Jersey police that his son was a terrorist.

After the information was given to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, officials opened a “simple assessment”, interviewed the father, and then closed the case without punitive action.

Even the infamous San Bernardino terror couple, Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik, had been in constant contact with individuals under investigation by the FBI for suspected participation in international terrorism, prior to his 2015 holiday party shooting spree which left 14 dead in California.

And let’s not forget the Orlando Pulse Nightclub killer, Omar Mateen, who had been investigated by the FBI for 10 months prior to committing the second largest mass shooting in U.S. history. Of course the bureau ultimately closed the case without finding any actionable evidence, and just over two years later, the jihadist massacred 49 and wounded dozens more.

Most recently, teenage Jupiter Jihadist Corey Johnson was investigated by the FBI for having ties to ISIS almost a year prior to slashing the throat of a 13 year old boy in his sleep. In this case, the FBI had already begun preparations to arrest Johnson, but neglected to assign a permanent surveillance unit in the interim, who would have been on site to intervene as the 17 year old carried out his self admitted act of Islamic terror.

Whether it was the distractions from politically correct reforms forced on the agency by the Democrats during President Obama’s tenure, or the unfounded fruitless witch hunt into alleged manipulation of the 2016 election by unnamed Russians, the FBI of today has demonstrated a shocking disregard for their mission of protecting the American people and defending the U.S. Constitution.

The FBI’s tarnished reputation paired with their pattern of strong resistance when it comes to pursuing credible terror leads, which directly link the Las Vegas shooting, and the alleged lone gunman, to ISIS terrorists, amounts at minimum to willful corruption of a federal investigation.

Conversely, at maximum, the evidence presented appears to show that FBI officials have served as willing accomplices to collusion with enemies of the state. Dare I say treason?