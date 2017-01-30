Latest

Congress Propose Bill For “Pre-Emptive Attack Against Iran”

Posted on January 30, 2017 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 1 Comment

Pre-emptive attack against Iran proposed in controversial new bill

A new bill being proposed by Congress will allow the U.S. to pre-emptively attack Iran in order to prevent them obtaining nuclear weapons. 

H.J.Res.10, introduced in the House at the beginning of January, gives the US Armed Forces the ability to launch airstrikes against Iran without any Congressional oversight or input.

Ronpaullibertyreport.com reports:

The title of the bill tells the tale: a bill “To authorize the use of the United States Armed Forces to achieve the goal of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.”

This legislation, introduced by Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL), is as it appears: an authorization for the President to use military force against Iran. But it is much worse than that.

Why so? Because it specifically authorizes the president to launch a pre-emptive war on Iran at any time of his choosing and without any further Congressional oversight or input.

The operative sentence in the resolution reads, “The President is authorized to use the Armed Forces of the United States as the President determines necessary and appropriate in order to achieve the goal of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.” (Emphasis added).

President Trump — and, importantly, his entire national security team — has been extraordinarily aggressive toward Iran, repeatedly threatening that country both at the negotiating table and on the battlefield. H.J.Res 10 would be just the blank check the Administration craves to realize such threats.

And thanks to ongoing US and allied sabre-rattling in the Persian Gulf, tensions continue to escalate.

At the end of this month, the UK, US and allied military forces will take part in operation “Unified Trident,” a joint exercise in the Persian Gulf that will simulate a military confrontation with Iran.

How would Washington respond if a bill was active in the Iranian parliament authorizing war on the United States and the Iranian navy began conducting joint exercises with the Chinese in the Gulf of Mexico simulating an attack on the United States?

  • John C Carleton

    Hypocrisy at it’s highest level. The only country which HAS used bombs of mass destruction on another country, (when the country had offered to surrender six months earlier), which has more nukes than any other country in the world, which has murdered 20 million people from WW 2 to present, wants to attack a country which USA overthrew their government in the 1950,s, kill innocent civilians and overthrow the government again, because that country MIGHT get a bomb of mass destruction. Thieves, liars, hypocrites, murders, war criminals, scum of the earth, war mongers, child abusers. Washington DC is a cancer on the butt of humanity.

