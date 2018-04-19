Congress Begin Prosecution Proceedings Against Clinton, Comey, and McCabe

Eleven House Republicans have begun proceedings to prosecute Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and Andrew McCabe for various “violations of federal statutes.”

The lawmakers submitted a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday, asking him to urgently investigate GOP claims of corruption and misconduct.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Clinton, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and FBI General Counsel Dana Boente are also named in the letter.

Former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team before being found to have anti-Trump bias, are also referred by the lawmakers, who are led by Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

Comey is named first, and the lawmakers say the Justice Department should investigate him for perjury and making false statements to Congress about the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server.

McCabe should be charged for “lack of candor,” the lawmakers said.

An inspector general report released Friday confirmed McCabe lacked candor four times — including three under oath — which was the basis for his firing last month.

The lawmakers say Comey, McCabe, Yates, and Boente are all referred because they signed the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA warrant, to wiretap former Trump aide Carter Page.

The lawmakers note that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has already told Sessions that FBI and DOJ leaders used the Steele dossier to obtain the warrant on Page, and because the dossier contained unverified and/or false information, they should all be criminally charged.

In the referrals, he lawmakers say they are “especially mindful of the dissimilar degrees of zealousness that has marked the investigations into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the presidential campaign of Donald Trump, respectively.”

Read the full letter below.