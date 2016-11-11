Congress To Reopen Clinton Investigation Following Election

Congress looks set to reignite the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server following Trump’s victory on Tuesday.

Trey Gowdy, U.S. Representative for South Carolina’s 4th congressional district, says he has no plans to let Hillary off the hook for “her crimes”.

Gowdy was reelected to Congress this week and has vowed to focus his attention on bringing Hillary Clinton to justice.

“There is sufficient evidence, both direct and circumstantial, upon which a jury could conclude an intent to violate the law,” Gowdy commented.

“This evidence includes concealment of evidence, destruction of evidence, and false exculpatory statements—all of which fall under the general heading of consciousness of guilt.”

“It would appear the investigation is back to the status quo ante, which means Director Comey believes Secretary Clinton was indeed extremely careless in her handling of classified material,” he added.

“Yet, there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt Secretary Clinton had a specific intent to violate a statute which specifically provides for the lower sector standard of gross negligence,” Gowdy finished.