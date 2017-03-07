Congress Asked To Investigate Whether Obama Admin Abused Power

US President Donald Trump has asked Congress to establish whether the Obama administration abused investigative powers in 2016



The White House has requested that the US Congress investigate alleged abuse of executive power by the Obama administration as part of the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the presidential election.

RT reports:

The White House request released on Sunday was directed to “congressional intelligence committees” and required them to “exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016.”

#BREAKING Trump is requesting congressional intel committees to determine whether the Obama adm. abused its investigative powers in 2016 pic.twitter.com/6gUQtxJSpJ — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) March 5, 2017

(1/4) Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017

The statement added that no further comments on the issue would come from either the White House or the president.

The request comes a day after US President Donald Trump accused his predecessor of ordering the wiretapping of his phones during the election campaign.

The accusation apparently refers to the reported surveillance of two Russian banks authorized by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court as part of the investigation of the alleged Russian meddling. The initial FBI request specifically targeted four members of the Trump campaign but was rejected by the FISC, so the agency filed a new request that targeted the banks instead.

Wiring taps are possible without the Presidents knowledge. Both Trump and Obama could be telling the truth… — Ed Schultz (@NewswithEd) March 5, 2017

James Clapper, who served as director of national intelligence in the Obama administration, reiterated the rejection of the wiretapping allegations on Sunday.

“There was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president, the president-elect at the time, as a candidate or against his campaign,” he told NBC’s Meet the Press, after the White House statement was released.

Clapper added that as intelligence director, he would have known about a “FISA court order on something like this. Absolutely, I can deny it.”

Trump’s alleged Russian connection, which the president denies, is a recurring accusation of his critics. General Michael Flynn was forced to resign less than a month after being appointed national security adviser due to his contacts with the Russian ambassador in Washington. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is currently under attack for failing to mention his meetings with the Russian ambassador during his confirmation hearing.