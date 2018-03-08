Connecticut Governor Declares NRA ‘Terrorist Organization’

Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy has officially declared the National Rifle Association (NRA) a “terrorist organization” in a scathing speech on Tuesday night.

Malloy’s remarks come in response to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin’s calls to remove the NRA’s name from state laws:

“The idea that the NRA should be recognized as a voice for gun safety is ridiculous,” Bronin said. “If the NRA had its way we wouldn’t be permitting in the first place. This is an organization that opposes universal background checks despite the fact that overwhelming majority of Americans and even a large number of NRA members support universal background checks.”

Theblaze.com reports: Malloy agreed with Bronin that the NRA should be removed from state laws, and took his criticism of the organization even further.

“They act quite frankly in some cases as a terrorist organization,” Malloy said. “You want to make safer guns? We will boycott your company. That’s who they are. That’s what they do.

“The NRA today is a far cry from the NRA that in 1999 said that teachers shouldn’t carry weapons in schools. Or in the 90’s said we should have universal background checks. They have in essence become a terrorist organization.”

The NRA’s responses

NRA spokespeople responded separately to both Bronin’s and Malloy’s remarks:

To Bronin, a statement from NRA spokesperson Catherine Mortensen:

“No organization in the world does more to promote the safe and responsible use of firearms than the NRA.

“The NRA’s Basics of Pistol Shooting course is the best training available for anyone seeking to carry a concealed firearm for self-protection. By eliminating the NRA training and standards for Connecticut’s permit holders, Mayor Bronin is putting politics above the safety of Connecticut citizens.”

To Malloy, a statement from NRA spokesperson Jennifer Baker:

“The NRA is comprised of over five million law-abiding citizens many of whom are teachers, doctors, policeman, farmers , moms and dads residing in Connecticut. So let’s be clear Governor Malloy just called tens of thousands of his constituents terrorists.

Voters are fed up with politicians who engage in political stunts and childish name calling rather than serious policy discussions aimed at making our schools and communities safer. A perfect example is the absurd political stunt to remove NRA trainers from the permitting process in Connecticut. No organization in the world does more to promote the safe and responsible use of firearms than the NRA.

The NRA’s Basics of Pistol Shooting course is the best training available for anyone seeking to carry a concealed firearm for self-protection. Public safety isn’t improved by eliminating the NRA training and standards for Connecticut’s permit holders or by calling people who disagree with you terrorists.

NRA members love our children and want them to be safe just as much as anyone else we just disagree that punishing law-abiding citizens who want to exercise their constitutional right to self-defense is the way to achieve that goal.”