Study: Conservatives Are Sexier Than Liberals

January 30, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 2

Scientists say conservatives are hotter than liberals

Conservatives are officially hotter than their liberal counterparts, according to a new scientific study out of Cambridge University.

We find that attractive individuals are more likely to identify with the Republican Party and more likely to be conservative,” the researchers concluded.

Physical attractiveness is an important social factor in our daily interactions. Scholars in social psychology provide evidence that attractiveness stereotypes and the ‘halo effect’ are prominent in affecting the traits we attribute to others. However, the interest in attractiveness has not directly filtered down to questions of political behavior beyond candidates and elites,” they wrote.

Nypost.com reports: “Controlling for socioeconomic status, we find that more attractive individuals are more likely to report higher levels of political efficacy, identify as conservative, and identify as Republican.”

Their findings were published last month in The Politics and Life Sciences journal.

  • CharlieSeattle

    Republican vs. Democrat Women

    • Marsha

