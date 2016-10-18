British conspiracy theorist and father-of-two Max Spiers was found dead under suspicious circumstances, just days after texting his mum: “If anything happens to me, investigate.”

In an interview just before his death in July, Spiers said he was investigating a major “occult-based paedophile ring within the US military.“

His mother believes that he was murdered by his enemies.

It is believed Spiers, 39, uncovered some government secrets that were to remain secret.

He travelled to Poland in July to give a talk on UFOs, government cover-ups and conspiracy theories.

He was ruled to have died from natural causes despite no post-mortem.

The Daily Express reports:



Friends claim he died in his Warsaw apartment after vomiting “black liquid”.

His family believe his death was suspicious after the father-of-two reportedly sent his mother, Vanessa Bates, 63, a text message two days before he died, which said: “Your boy’s in trouble. If anything happens to me, investigate.”

In a rambling interview with Polish YouTube channel PorozmawiajmyTV, during which he appeared to slur and complained of being tired a number of times, Mr Spiers talked of his enquiries into the Presidio Child Development Center run by the US Army in San Francisco.

A well-documented scandal broke in 1986, when allegations of suspected ritual abuse involving 60 children, including four children had that contracted an std, surfaced from the centre.

But, despite so many victims, only one man, Gary Hambright, a civilian employee of the centre and baptist minister was charged on 10 counts of child abuse.

The San Jose Mercury News reported in 1988 on claims Lt Col Michael Aquino, who was based at Presido, and the self-confessed founder of a Satanic church called The Temple of Set, was involved in the abuse, but despite a police inquiry, no charges were ever brought against him.

The case against Mr Hambright was also subsequently dropped after a judge ruled the allegations were too vague.

But in April 1992, The American Journal of Orthopsychiatry published a report on the severity of the trauma for children, presented by “clear cut symptoms”.

The report detailed how before the abuse was exposed, parents had noticed changes in their children, including vaginal discharge, genital soreness, rashes, fear of the dark, sleep disturbances, nightmares, sexually provocative language, and sexually inappropriate behaviour.

In the video of the interview recorded four days before Mr Spiers was found dead, he said he had feelings about bad things that had gone on at Presido.

He also spoke of having details on a number of underground tunnels connecting “pre schools, kindergartens, and churches” in San Francisco, which were linked to the Presido scandal.

Mr Spiers also gave theories about Michael Acquino during the interview.

The interviewer asked Mr Spiers if he was scared to be talking about these subjects. He replied he was because he was exposing it.

But, during the one hour sixteen minute-long interview, which had to be stopped mid way through, because Mr Spiers claimed he was being psychologically attacked by forces he was exposing, the conspiracy theorist discussed a bizarre range of theories.

These included a deep underground water base between Dover and Calais being a secret base for “reptilian creatures that have infiltrated the global elite”.

Mrs Bates believes her son may have been killed as part of a government cover-up after an autopsy of his body failed to be performed.

After waiting for the results of a post-mortem only to find that Polish authorities failed to perform one, Mrs Bates now believes her son was killed by Government agents.

She said: “Max was a very fit man who was in good health and yet he apparently just died suddenly on a sofa.

“He was making a name for himself in the world of conspiracy theorists.

“But I think Max had been digging in some dark places and I fear that somebody wanted him dead.”

She added: “[Polish authorities] are also refusing to release any paperwork about it to me because, absurdly, I don’t have his written permission.

“All I have is a death certificate from the Polish authorities that it was from natural causes.”

Mrs Bates arranged for Mr Spier’s body to be flown back to Britain where an autopsy was carried out, but two months later she is still waiting for the results.

She said: “Apparently, he had not suffered any obvious physical injuries. He could have been slowly poisoned – which is why the results of toxicology tests from his post-mortem are so important.”

Mr Spier’s online followers are also convinced he might have been killed for getting “too close to the truth”.

A blogger for the website Project Camelot wrote: “The entire circumstances are suspicious and I urge everyone to encourage the release of details about what really happened and call for an autopsy.”

A spokesman for the North East Kent coroner’s office said they were in “very early” stages of investigation.