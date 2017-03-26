US Cop Stops Woman By Mowing Her Down In His Patrol Car

Dramatic footage of an Oklahoma cop running over a female fugitive using his patrol car sent shockwaves across the internet last week after Tulsa police released disturbing dashcam footage.

In the footage, a Tulsa cop is seen mowing down a 21-year-old woman who subsequently died from her injuries.

Madison Dickson was wanted for a string of gun-related crimes, according to reports, and was subject to a high-speed chase after opening fire on officers.

Thedailysheeple.com reports:

Prosecutors charged Dickson with shooting with intent to kill, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempted larceny, and discharging a firearm in a public place from incidents on March 11 and March 12.

Police were reportedly desperate to apprehend Dickson, who was accused of shooting a man in the head on Thursday night and causing him to crash his car. The man is still hospitalized and is in critical condition. She also reportedly shot a woman in the arm at a Walgreens store and fired her gun during a robbery at a Best Buy.

Last Saturday, officers found Dickson at an apartment at 81st Street and Sheridan Road, police spokesman Leland Ashley said. Dickson then got into a pickup truck as a passenger and fled from the officers, Ashley told Tulsa World.

Authorities allege that Dickson eventually got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at police. Two officers returned fire, but Dickson was not hit, reports KFOR.

The dash camera footage shows Dickson running and pointing what investigators said is a gun at the patrol car.

Then Tulsa officer Jonathan Grafton deliberately steered his car into her as she ran alongside a sidewalk next to an elementary school.

Dickson appeared to be yelling before she’s struck by the police cruiser. She is then seen falling and going beneath the vehicle.

The Tulsa Police Department says Grafton did intentionally run Dickson over as she fired at Officer Kayla Johnson and Det. Ronnie Leatherman. Grafton is on paid leave, reports the Associated Press.

Two other police officers are on routine leave until the criminal and internal investigations into the incident are complete. The district attorney will determine whether the use of force was justified, reports NewsOn6.

Dickson may have been involved with the Irish Mob, reports Tulsa World, and had struggled with drug addiction.