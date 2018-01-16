Cops Suspended Over Texts That Discussed ‘Raping’ Crime Victims

Two British policemen, including a ‘hero’ firearms expert, have been suspended over text messages that discussed “raping” victims

The texts included an exchange about demanding a sex act from someone they called a ‘hot slag victim of crime’ under threat of not filing her complaint.

Scotland Yard have opened a major investigation into the behaviour of the Metropolitan Police officers after they learned of the disturbing messages during an unrelated case.

Scotland Yard is also assessing disturbing videos from a mobile phone that shows suspects being secretly filmed while in custody. Other footage is said to show a drunken woman in the back of a police car.

According to the Mail Online: The shocking material came to light only because the messages had been accidentally handed over to lawyers acting for a Surrey businessman in an entirely unrelated case that has since collapsed.

The suspended firearms officer is 36-year-old PC Edward Bengree, once hailed by Deputy Commissioner Craig Mackey as a ‘fantastic example of the values we hold dear within the Metropolitan Police Service’. The officer, who works at Heathrow Airport, received a bravery award in 2016 for saving a boy who had stopped breathing.

He now faces questioning over scores of abusive and racist messages found on his phone dating back six years.

The second officer is Detective Constable John Taylor from the Met’s elite gangs unit Trident. He has also been suspended after allegedly discussing sexually assaulting victims of crime in a police van while on night shift with Mr Bengree.

n a text-message conversation – seen by the Daily Mail – the two officers joked about rape as they worked in Hounslow, West London, in September 2011. Mr Taylor allegedly wrote: ‘We’ll bring in some hot slag victim of crime.’ The Mail has chosen not to print the full disturbing details of the exchange. Mr Bengree ended the conversation, saying: ‘I do not condone this. I challenge it. Stop.’

Other texts, in March of that year, appear to show the pair chatting about Mr Taylor having sex with a stripper who had been arrested two months earlier. Mr Bengree appeared to suggest the stripper had flirted with his colleague to get out of trouble, to which the detective replied: ‘Ha, ha ha, I couldn’t care less.’