Cops Taser And Arrest Man Dancing At Bus Stop

Police officers have used a stun gun on a man dancing at a bus stop in Austin, Texas.

A University of Texas associate professor was filmed on Feb. 7 being tased, beaten and arrested by four Austin police officers while shuffling about, dancing at a bus stop. (Scroll down for video)

The Free Though Project reports:

This latest instance of ridiculous police brutality was captured on video Tuesday outside of an Austin restaurant. As the video begins, a nicely dressed man was standing at a bus stop doing a bit of a sidestep dance in place. The officer responding to the fearful woman’s 911 call perceived this dance as a potentially dangerous act.

The dancing man appeared to have a mental imbalance and may have flipped the bird at someone driving by. According to witnesses at the scene, the man may have had “some kind of disorder” and a “mental imbalance of some kind.” However, this was not grounds for what happened next.

In the video, we see the man doing nothing other than dancing when the officer approaches him as if he’s holding a child hostage. Within just a few moments the officer has his taser drawn, aiming it at the man’s head.

When the bus shows up, the man attempts to get on it, as it appears that was his intention the entire time. However, the cop would not have it. As the man attempted to walk toward the bus, the cop waved it on.

“He didn’t do anything,” a bystander says just before the situation turns violent. “He’s just standing there, minding his own business.”

Then, boom, taser goes off, and the man falls to the ground.

For dancing, this man was shot with a taser and then tackled, assaulted, and handcuffed.

“Stop tasering him, you asshole,” a bystander yells as the cop continues his assault.

“Am I under arrest,” the man keeps asking as the cop sits on him.

“Put your hands behind your back and stop resisting,” says the officer to the man who is lying face down and not resisting at all.

At this point, another officer shows up and apparently had no other way to join in the assault, so he started grabbing the man’s legs and twisting them.

“What the fuck, you can’t do that,” another bystander yells.

“He is not even moving,” a woman says.

A third cop then shows up and the officers, clearly at a loss for what their justification was for attacking the man, simply stand around and talk about ‘safety.’

For good measure, to make sure this handcuffed dancing man, who had harmed no one, would be absolutely neutralized — a fourth cop showed up.

“Four cop cars for a person that was appearing a little unstable but not bothering anyone,” says the woman taking the video.

A man identified as Nedialko Dimitrov was later charged with public intoxication, evading detention and resisting arrest, Opposing Views reports:

The police released a statement about a video of the incident — filmed by Victoria Watson — that has gone viral on social media:

The Austin Police Department is aware of the video. As is standard protocol, the chain of command will review the report and all videos to determine if any policy violations occurred. Thank you for your patience as we work through this process.

Watson told the news station why she started filming the incident:

I didn't feel good about the situation, so I started recording ... From my side of it, I didn't see the person doing anything aggressive or violent, so I was just really concerned ... Everything was OK until the officer interrupted his routine, by not letting him get on this bus.

Watson said an unidentified woman originally called the police on Dimitrov: “She had had an interaction with the person at the bus stop and he was saying things that were inappropriate and also giving people the middle finger.”

Dimitrov is listed as an assistant professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department at the University of Texas.

“This young man was seriously unbalanced, you could see that just from his behavior,” Watson told the news station. “But the officer didn’t know how to respond to that. It would be nice to see a lesson learned, and maybe even have different policies in play, so that situations like this don’t occur and no one else is affected.”

—



Facebook video:

