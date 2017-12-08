Corey Feldman To Release Audio Tape Naming Hollywood Pedophiles

Corey Feldman has copies of the 1993 police recordings in which he names elite Hollywood pedophiles – and has vowed to release them to the public unless the LAPD act.

The announcement follows yesterday’s news that the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they had finally located the missing 1993 tapes.

News.com.au reports: The 46-year-old claimed in October he had given police the names of the men (Jackson was not on the list) who abused him at the time but investigators never followed up on the allegations.

The Sheriff’s Office responded by casting Feldman as a liar — right up until last night when it admitted that not only did the recordings exist, they had been gathering dust in police archives for 25 years.

“Following the recent inquiries into the Sheriff’s Office interview of Mr. Feldman in 1993, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office conducted an additional review for any stored items remaining from the Michael Jackson investigation,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kelly Hoover said in a statement on Tuesday night.

“In a container which included the original reports from the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office located some detective working copies of audio recordings made during the investigation. A copy of Mr. Feldman’s interview was located.

“The recording is being turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department. Due to the fact that this case involves the alleged sexual abuse of a child, we are unable to comment further and any documentation or evidence related to this case is exempt from release.”

Feldman responded to the news that police would not be releasing the tape’s contents by announcing on social media that he had found his own copy of the interview while “rummaging” through his garage.

SO NOW THE POLICE R SAYING THEY HAV A COPY OF MY 93 INTERVIEW, BUT THEY CANT RELEASE IT! WELL GUESS WHAT….SO DO I! I WAS RUMMAGING THRU MY GARAGE & CAME UPON THE OLD CASSETTE COPY THE SBPD MADE 4 ME! I HAD NEVER RELEASED IT, BUT NOW I WILL! MAYBE THERES STILL HOPE…. — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 6, 2017

The former actor, who has reinvented himself as a musician, had alleged in a Today show interview with Matt Lauer that he “sat down and I gave them names. They’re on record. They have all this information”.

Last month he filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department after publicly naming some of his abusers on the Dr Oz Show.

The LAPD previously stated it had dropped its investigation into Feldman’s revelations that a paedophile ring had terrorised young actors in Hollywood in the 1980s because “too much time” had passed since the alleged abuse took place.

While the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office stated it had handed over the rediscovered tape of Feldman’s interview — said to contain the names of the Hollywood predators who abused him and other young actors like his good friend Corey Haim — to the LAPD, it was not immediately clear whether it had resulted in the reopening of the case.

Canadian-born Haim was a teen idol in the 1980s but spiralled into drug and alcohol addiction before succumbing to pneumonia in 2010 at the age of just 38, after having survived a string of overdoses.

It later emerged that Haim had been self medicating to cope with the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of older male predators as a young actor.

Feldman detailed claims that he and Haim were targeted by a Hollywood paedophile ring in his 2013 autobiography Coreyography: A Memoir but did not include abusers’ names in the book.

Actor Dominick Brascia, a childhood friend of Haim sensationally alleged last month that the former child star had been sexually assaulted by disgraced actor Charlie Sheen while the pair were filming the movie Lucas.

The movie was released in 1986 but Haim would have been aged around 13 during production. Sheen has denied the allegation.

Meanwhile, Feldman is trying to raise US$10 million through crowd-funding to finance a movie about sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry.

He wants to make the movie without the help of a studio so he can avoid censorship and says that he will use the donated money to ensure it gets distributed to theatres for wide release.

So far, the campaign has raised just over $US260,300.