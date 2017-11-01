Bombshell: List Of Corey Feldman’s Hollywood Pedophiles Leaked Online

Corey Feldman has been trying to expose the identities of the Hollywood pedophiles who abused him and Corey Haim for years.

The actor recently announced that he was working on a plan to publicly name and shame these powerful tinseltown moguls, despite numerous attempts on his life by insiders trying to silence him.

On Monday, however, the full list of Hollywood pedophiles was leaked online.

HenryMakow.com reports: In December of 1993, FELDMAN met with Santa Barbara county sheriffs in California and recorded a deposition, naming his attackers. Authorities, however, did nothing about it, as they were too busy trying to build a case against pop music icon MICHAEL JACKSON and FELDMAN’s case did not fit into that agenda.

He faces daily criticism for not naming his attackers but is frustrated because he has already done so and gotten nowhere. He appeared on ABC’s “The View” in 2013 to talk about Hollywood pedophilia and was harshly admonished by hostess BARBARA WALTERS for doing so.

FELDMAN has started a campaign to raise money to make a film that will expose the pedophilia that takes place in Hollywood. So who are FELDMAN’s [and pal COREY HAIM’s] abusers? In his biography “Coreography: A Memoir,” he identifies them [using pseudonyms] as “TONY BURNHAM,” “RON CRIMSON,” “RALPH KAUFMAN” and “BILL KAUFMAN,” but their actual names are as follows. (Excerpts are from the book.)

TONY BURNHAM = DOMINICK BRASCIA SR.

“I met some older actors, too, in particular, Tony Burnham, an overweight character actor in his twenties, who I recognized immediately from ‘Friday The 13th: A New Beginning’ … Tony must have thought of Haim as his boyfriend … I still thought, erroneously and ridiculously, that because Haim ‘wanted it,’ the abuse had not been Tony’s fault.”

“RON CRIMSON” = C. JOHN GRISSOM “I had taken some pills, some concoction that Ron had made up … Ron came over and sat down next to me, a triple-X magazine in his hands … Ron started touching me, reaching across my thigh to the crotch of my pants … He unbuttoned my pants, and took out my penis … He pushed me on the bed and took me in his mouth … When I woke up, he was on me, touching me, tugging on the zipper of my pants. I realized it was happening again … Ron was still having his way with me … Surely Ron wouldn’t attempt to sodomize me with his own mother in the house [he would] … Under Ron’s tutelage, my drug use has progressed quickly. I’m doing coke constantly, with Ron … Ron is pushing me to try crack … ‘Dream a Little Dream’ is filming in Wilmington, North Carolina. I’ve already been here once, to assist with location scouting, but now I’m back, checking into my room at the Shell Island Resort. Ron is with me, still acting as my assistant. By the time filming ends, he’ll have scored his second cameo in one of my movies – I managed to get him a small role in ‘License To Drive’ as well … I wake up. Ron is at me, tugging on my pants.”

“RALPH KAUFMAN” = ALPHY HOFFMAN [a.k.a. ALPHY RIVAS] “Ralph Kaufman … the great casting director at Paramount who had placed me in ‘The Bad News Bears’ … Ralph put on a porno. He took a seat next to me on the couch … I passed out on the bed. When I woke up, Ralph was on me, exactly the way Ron had been … Ralph and Bill had been working together, coercing young men into their home. I was just the latest in a series of boys to be groomed.”

Feldman was on NBC’s “The Today Show” Monday Oct 30 morning. He said that one of his abusers used to run a club for kids and now works for the LA Dodgers.

From Feldman’s book: “Ralph Kaufman’s club was a private social space for famous teens.” Look at Alphy Hoffman’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/alphyhoffman, now deleted but archived here . See also – Online searches for Alphy’s Soda Pop Club Skyrocket

Nothing but LA Dodgers!

“BILL KAUFMAN” = ROBERT “BOBBY” HOFFMAN —- “I developed a natural, easy rapport with the head of television casting, a sweet little old man whom I will call Bill Kaufman … Ralph used to tell us that … Bill Kaufman was actually his step-dad, the one who had helped get Ralph into the business. None of that turned out to be true. Bill Kaufman wasn’t Ralph’s step-dad; Bill Kaufman was Ralph’s lover. Together, Ralph and Bill had been working together, coercing young men into their home. I was just the latest in a series of boys to be groomed.”

Other suspected abusers include MARTIN “MARTY” WEISS, II & ROBERT DAVID “BOB” VILLARD. “Surrounding us … are Marty Weiss [arrested in 2011 for committing lewd acts on a child] and Bob Villard [indicted in 1987 on child pornography charges … and convicted in 2001 of a misdemeanor for child pornography possession; pleaded no contest in 2005 to committing lewd acts on a child]. It is, frankly, rather creepy. I wish I had understood the significance then, before everything that was about to happen.”

DAVID NICKSAY – COREY HAIM stated that he was 14 and his molester was 42 when the abuse first took place. “Lucas” was filmed in 1985 [when HAIM was 14]. NICKSAY produced it and was 42 at the time of filming. In 1979, NICKSAY produced “The Bad News Bears,” starring COREY FELDMAN, who stated that the person who molested HAIM is still a Hollywood mogul. NICKSAY is a production manager for JUSTIN BIEBER and a movie producer.