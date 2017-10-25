Corey Feldman Launches Campaign To Reveal Truth About Hollywood Pedophiles

Corey Feldman has launched an Indiegogo campaign to put an end to the pedophile ring operating in Hollywood.

In an emotional video released on Wednesday, 46 year old Corey says that he fears for his life after Hollywood pedophiles tried to silence him when he revealed a few days ago that he was working on a plan to expose them.

Since Corey announced he was working on a plan, he has been arrested, had a brush with death and his band quit with no explanation other than saying they were afraid to continue.

He claims he was nearly killed by two speeding trucks which stormed at him as he crossed the street.

The former child actor says that he feels alone and that he needs to “protect” himself and his family from being silenced.

He has now proposed a plan to finally expose the Hollywood predators that destroyed his life and the lives of so many other child stars.

He says he is prepared to blow the whistle and has information that will “bring down” the pedophiles but is asking the public to help him by donating to his Indiegogo campaign to raise funds for the project.

From his Indigo campaign page:

People have long awaited a response from Corey as to what exactly happened in his childhood alongside best friend Corey Haim. In his book, Coreyography, Corey describes what happened but it isn’t clear who exactly the predators are.

The best way, he feels, in order to tell the whole story, is for Corey to come forward in the form of a film about his life. We are embarking on a dangerous and exciting journey to get to the bottom of the truth. However in doing so there are great security risks.

This is a call for the world to unite for a most important cause, to preserve the innocence of children. Click here for Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign