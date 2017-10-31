Corey Feldman Vows To Name And Shame Hollywood Pedophiles

Corey Feldman has promised to name several pedophiles who work in Hollywood, in a bombshell interview on the Today Show Monday.

Speaking with Matt Lauer, Feldman said he already handed a list of names to police in California in 1993, adding that he’s since received multiple death threats due to his promise to name names.

“How prevalent is what you’re talking about in Hollywood today?” Lauer asks.

“I believe there’s a lot of darkness in Hollywood right now, and I believe it’s been there for quite sometime and as we’ve seen with the Harvey Weinstein scandal, it continues to unfold. New names come forward every day. Now there’s names of misconduct with Kevin Spacey, with this child actor who came forward today,” Feldman says.

“It’s gonna continue unraveling. This is just the beginning. It’s just the tip of the iceberg. So everything you’re seeing is building up to what I believe is going to be a dam breaking open.”

Variety.com reports: “I’ve told the police. In fact, if anybody wants to go back to 1993 when I was interviewed by the Santa Barbara Police Department, I sat there and I gave them the names. They’re on record. They have all of this information, but they were scanning Michael Jackson. All they cared about was trying to find something on Michael Jackson,” Feldman recalled. “Michael is innocent. That’s what the interview was about with the police in 1993. … I told them, ‘He is not that guy. … I know the difference between pedophiles and somebody who is not a pedophile because I’ve been molested. Here’s the names. Go investigate.’”

Feldman also said he’s gone to the police about death threats he’s received. He claims the police have done nothing to protect him. Feldman says in addition to needing the $10 million to fund his film, he needs the money for his attorneys and a security team for his own protection.

“There are thousands of people in Hollywood who have this same information. Why is it all on me?” Feldman said. “I’m the victim here. I’m the one who’s been abused. I’m the one who’s trying to come forward and do something about it. There are thousands of people out there who have this information.”

“There is a statute of limitations in the state of California,” Feldman continued. “It’s that way only where the movie industry, conveniently enough, is in California … if I went to the police, I would be the one getting sued.”

Later, Feldman sat down with “Today’s” Megyn Kelly to speak about the issue again and defend his decision to create a film, rather than naming names on his own sooner.

“Believe me, I would love the pain to stop today. This is about creating a cycle of awareness, this is about opening people’s eyes and minds that this is a problem that exists,” Feldman said. “The soonest that I can have protection, I don’t have to wait until the film is done … the most important thing now is that I have security … this is no joke. I am fearing for my life.”

Kelly further pressed Feldman on why he won’t come forward with the names. “If that was the case, if the law protected me, I would do it,” he responded.

Kelly, a former attorney, showed off her legal expertise during the interview, telling her viewers, “The truth is an absolute defense to any defamation case.”

“My campaign is called ‘The Truth Campaign,’” Feldman said. “All I want is for people to open their eyes and see the light. … I see no one in Hollywood who has stood up and said, ‘I was there, I know he’s telling the truth.’”

When pressed by Kelly to come forward with any of the names, Feldman mentioned youth talent manager Marty Weiss, who he previously had named in his memoir. Then he teased a second name, saying, “The second one ran a child’s club in Hollywood … he’s working for the L.A. Dodgers.” When asked by Kelly again to just name him, Feldman said, “I can’t do that right now until I have legal protection.”

Feldman believes that the domino effect of sex scandals being exposed in Hollywood, most recently with allegations against Kevin Spacey, will help him tell his story.

“There’s a lot of darkness in Hollywood right now and I believe it’s been there for quite some time, and as we’ve seen with the Harvey Weinstein scandal, it continues to unfold every day,” Feldman said. “It’s going to continue unraveling. This is just the beginning, this is just the tip of the iceberg … everything you’re seeing is building up to what I believe is a dam breaking open.”