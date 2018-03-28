Corey Feldman Stabbed After Exposing Hollywood Pedophile Ring

LAPD have launched an investigation into the attempted murder of Corey Feldman who was stabbed by three men in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Following the actor’s recent attempt to expose a vast Hollywood ‘pedophile ring’, the actor was stabbed by three men while in his car. Feldman confirmed that the attempt on his life was related to his ongoing efforts to name and shame Hollywood’s elite pedophiles.

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!? — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

TMZ reports: Corey says he was stopped at a traffic light Tuesday night in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley — with a security guard — when 3 men approached the car.

He says while his security was distracted by the 3 guys, a car pulled up and another attacker jumped out, stabbed him and fled the scene.

Corey rushed to a hospital after the attack, and that’s when LAPD was informed of the attack. Cops are now investigating, but Corey thinks he knows who’s responsible.

He says he’s been getting online threats from some group of people he refers to as the “Wolfpack.” Corey adds, “I have reason to believe it’s all connected! Enough is enough!”