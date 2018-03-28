Corey Feldman Stabbed After Exposing Hollywood Pedophile Ring

March 28, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 2

Corey Feldman stabbed in the stomach after exposing Hollywood pedophile ring

LAPD have launched an investigation into the attempted murder of Corey Feldman who was stabbed by three men in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. 

Following the actor’s recent attempt to expose a vast Hollywood ‘pedophile ring’, the actor was stabbed by three men while in his car.  Feldman confirmed that the attempt on his life was related to his ongoing efforts to name and shame Hollywood’s elite pedophiles.

TMZ reports: Corey says he was stopped at a traffic light Tuesday night in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley — with a security guard — when 3 men approached the car.

He says while his security was distracted by the 3 guys, a car pulled up and another attacker jumped out, stabbed him and fled the scene.

Corey rushed to a hospital after the attack, and that’s when LAPD was informed of the attack. Cops are now investigating, but Corey thinks he knows who’s responsible.

He says he’s been getting online threats from some group of people he refers to as the “Wolfpack.” Corey adds, “I have reason to believe it’s all connected! Enough is enough!”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
  • http://batman-news.com RYBACK

    I don’t know………was the whole thing just staged??? I don’t trust this guy feldman.

  • http://batman-news.com RYBACK

    Yep, it turns out that he wasn’t stabbed at all……..he’s a dirty little liar.