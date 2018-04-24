Coup Attempt In Saudi Arabia – Media Blackout

On Saturday night, the royal palace in the capitol of Saudi Arabia came under heavy military attack – as a suspect coup took place amid a total media blackout.

Western media swept the event under the carpet, brushing it off as nothing more than a toy drone running rogue – repeating the script given to them by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Many on the ground in Saudi Arabia aren’t buying that story, and several eyewitnesses have confirmed that there was a coup attempt against the King and his Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman.

“Saudi opposition members claimed that ‘a senior ground force officer has led a raid on the palace to kill the king and the crown prince,’” says a Farsnews report.

“Witnesses and residents of the neighborhoods near the palace said a coup is underway, while other reports said a drone has been flying over the palace,” the report says.

Here are some of the confirmations from direct eyewitnesses that the event was not a mere drone takeout:

Well he used a really crappy cover story. No one believes its a drone 🙄 — Sabeen🌏 (@SabeenGeopol) April 21, 2018

“Mohammed bin Salman is working to convince the western media that what happened today was to deal with drone and he is sick at home and there is no one who wants to overthrow him,” says the original Arabic tweet from Ghanem Al Masarir, a human rights activist in Saudi.

“No one believes it was a drone,” another user chimed in.

قد تكون هناك طائرة درون بشكل عرضي أو جزء من تصوير المنطقة لمساعدة المهاجمين لكن إطلاق النار ليس له علاقة بها بل كان تبادل نيران من طرفين استغرق ساعة كاملة تقريبا — مجتهد (@mujtahidd) April 22, 2018

“There may be an accidental drone or part of the area’s footage to help the attackers, but the shooting has nothing to do with it,” said another eyewitness with over 2 million Twitter followers. “It was an exchange of fire from two sides that took almost a whole hour.”

What happened last night in Saudi Arabia seems a coup attempt….not a drone shotdown. There is total media blackout…no one from the western embassies,media is allowed on streets as well. Saudi govt is silent….reports of vehicles with heavy weapons on streets…

So we wait! — Zaid Hamid (@ZaidZamanHamid) April 22, 2018

“What happened last night in Saudi Arabia seems a coup attempt… not a drone shotdown [sic]. There is total media blackout…” said Zaid Hamid, a Pakistani National Security Analyst.

Official Saudi gov press statement says a small drone was shot down by authorities and that an investigation is underway. It remains unclear why such heavy gunfire was used to shoot down a toy drone. This statement leaves more questions than answers. https://t.co/4oCEpIOMSz — Daniel Medina (@dmedin11) April 21, 2018

“Official Saudi gov press statement says a small drone was shot down by authorities and that an investigation is underway,” said Daniel Media, a Guardian reporter. “It remains unclear why such heavy gunfire was used to shoot down a toy drone. This statement leaves more questions than answers.”

The link to the Tweet from the Saudi Government’s official account posted by Medina is no longer active, meaning that most likely the Tweet has been deleted.

According to multiple reports, both King and Prince Salman were evacuated to a bunker where they remained under the protection of U.S. Troops. Still others reported that the King was not present at the palace when the attack took place.

Why are the media desperate to jump to conclusions, painting this event as superficial when several credible eyewitnesses are telling a different story?