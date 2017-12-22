Couple Married For 69 Years Forced Apart After Getting Sent To Separate Care Homes

An elderly Canadian couple were forced to kiss and say goodbye this week after being sent to separate care homes.

Herbert and Audrey Goodine who have been together for 73 years, 69 years as a married couple, had spending the last three years together in a home.

Herbert and Audrey Goodine say tearful goodbye this am. For 1st time in 73 yrs they are being separated @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/VYR9URfkA1 — SSteeves – Global (@SSteevesG) December 18, 2017

A recent health assessment found that 91-year-old Herbert Goodine’s health was deteriorating and said he would have to be moved out of the special care facility where he had lived with his wife Audrey, 89.

The couple’s daughter, Dianne Goodine Phillips, said she was told about the impending move in an email. “I read this message over several times in disbelief of how can anyone be so cold and cruel to do this a week prior to Christmas,” she wrote on facebook.

Metro reports: Ms Phillips said her mum then stood at the window in New Brunswick, Canada, and watched as a van took Herbert away on Monday – one week before Christmas.

Posting on Facebook, Ms Phillips – who says she understands why her dad has to be moved, but wishes the home had waited until after Christmas, said: ‘When talking to my parents yesterday I listened to my mother weep and I could hear my father in the background.

My mother said “Christmas is over for us now and this is the worst Christmas that we will ever have. Why could they not have waited till after the holidays.” I assured her that I tried everything to keep them together a few more days.

‘My parents have been together for a total of 73 years and still sleep in the same bed. I feel people need to know what a flawed system we have in place. Two words describe it “unethical and cruel”.’

The post was shared more that 17,800 times.