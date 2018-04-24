Court To Release Names Of ‘VIP Pedophiles’ Connected To Jeffrey Epstein

A New York District Court is set to release the names of “VIP abusers” connected to convicted pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Julie Brown, an investigative journalist for the Miami Herald, has requested the court unseal all of the documents that have been filed under seal or redacted, and which contain details of politicians and famous celebrities who abused children on Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘pedo island‘.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: “These judicial documents are germane to the Miami Herald’s ongoing coverage of dozens of underage minors who were victims of Jeffrey Epstein, the South Florida financier who pleaded guilty in 2008 to solicitation of minors for prostitution and was suspected of involvement in a larger sex-trafficking organization,” the motion says.

Jeffrey Epstein, a retired billionaire financier, served 13 months in jail after pleading guilty to one count of soliciting sex from an underage girl. At the time, there were more than 14 accusations from underage women that Epstein had had inappropriate relationships with them.

The story only exploded from there. Epstein was accused of romps with underage girls on his private jet, known as the “Lolita Express.” Bill Clinton has flown on the plane at least 24 times, once to Africa for a Clinton Foundation outing. Epstein is said to have placed hidden cameras in his plane and home in order to film and blackmail important people having sex with minors.

Fox News alleged that Epstein had a team of traffickers assembled to kidnap and deliver females as young as 12 to his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Epstein has settled civil lawsuits with several women to avoid public trials.

Two female associates of Epstein have been accused of acting as a pimp for him, procuring and grooming young girls to be his sex slaves. Neither of the women have been criminally charged, though one, Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late media mogul Robert Maxwell, was recently settled a suit levied against her by one of Epstein’s former “slaves.”

The Miami Herald is seeking documents pertaining to this lawsuit, which they say are public information pertinent to their investigative reporting on Epstein. The documents are currently available, but so heavily redacted that they are incomprehensible.

Lawyer and media personality Mike Cernovich sued for the same documents while the case was ongoing, and was denied by the court on the grounds that making the information public at the time could taint a potential jury pool. He appealed the decision.

This story is of huge public interest. Stars like Kevin Spacey, recently outed as a sexual deviant during #MeToo movement have been associated with Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring. So have comedian Chris Tucker and Prince Andrew of Britain. Film director Woody Allen and media personalities Katie Couric and George Stephanopoulos have been known to party on Epstein’s private island.

Now that the case is settled, the Herald hopes that the court will unseal the records, making them available for public consumption.