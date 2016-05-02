Court Takes Child From Mother After She Mentions Chemtrails At School

A Boulder, Colorado judge has removed a child from her mother’s care because the mother believes chemtrails are being sprayed into the atmosphere, court documents reveal.

Boulder Judge D.D. Mallard told Becca Vandb that ‘99% of people would know those are just contrails,’ and said that she is ‘so immersed in a fringe subculture’ that ‘she is a danger to her daughter.’

‘I can now only see my daughter with a social security worker standing over me taking notes, and the judge said this was so that if I mention chemtrails they would put a stop to that.’

Becca pointed out that there have been no neglect or child abuse allegations from the court or her daughter’s school. There have been no criminal charges and no protective services visits.

‘I am being railroaded for expressing my views about chemtrails.’

Becca Vandb’s daughter wants to be with her mother, but is being kept away from her, with only supervised visits allowed, because Judge Mallard believes Becca is ‘immersed in a dangerous fringe subculture.’

‘I bought up chemtrails at my daughter’s school and was immediately banned from the premises. Schools and courts in Boulder, Colorado have flat out denied there is any such thing as geoengineering or chemtrails, so has my kid’s dad who works in atmospheric research at the University of Colorado – seriously.’

DANGEROUS PRECEDENT

‘The school helped him take away custody because I had the gall to argue with them when they severely embellished my comments (made to adults only) about chemtrails.’

An historic lawsuit has been filed in Canada in an effort to expose and halt the practise of chemtrails being sprayed into the atmosphere.

The suit claims that the Canadian and US governments are conducting a geoengineering program that aims to spray toxic substances and particles into the atmosphere – endangering the lives of millions of citizens.

Meanwhile in Colorado a judge has removed a child from her family home because her mother expresses her belief that chemtrails are being sprayed into the atmosphere. Something is not right here.