Frightened Cow Escapes Slaughterhouse, Hides In Forest For Weeks

A cow has managed to escape her fate at a slaughterhouse in the Netherlands by hiding in a small forest in the town of Lettele.

According to locals, multiple attempts to catch or kill the cow named Hermien have been futile.

The cow and her siblings escaped last year when they were being transported to the butcher for slaughter. A veterinarian managed to shoot the younger cow with three anaesthetic darts, but failed to catch its mother.

Dutchreview.com reports: Hermien certainly isn’t stupid – she has learnt to appear only at night and hides in the day, so she can avoid capture. So far veterinarians have tried sedative rifles and police have also attempted to catch the cow. So far no luck!

An assistant professor in Animal Ethics at Wageningen University, highlighted that if Hermien should be saved, then what about all of the other cows being slaughtered? She does kind of have a point though.

The ‘Partij voor de Dieren’ (Party for the Animals) has begun a campaign to save the cow from slaughter. On the parties website, Ester Ouwehand stated:

She reminds us all about an important lesson: no animal wants to go to slaughter.

Well there is no surprise that the cow didn’t want to go!

This story opens up a lot of discussion about meat eating and that a lot of us are just ignoring the issues that comes with slaughtering animals.

I for one am very happy that Hermien may be saved. She certainly deserves it after her big escape. It certainly makes you think about the ethics regarding eating animals, which is hard for a lot of us when we are so blinded by how damn good meat tastes.