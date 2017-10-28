A cow showed more humanity than two horrible excuses for men when it attacked them while they performed an “honor killing” on a younger family member.

The Muslim men, from Madhya Pradesh, India, were stabbing the young girl because she had eloped with her boyfriend without gaining the permission of her father, uncles, and older brother.

Who are the real animals here?

Honor killings are acts of vengeance, usually death by stabbing or stoning, committed by male family members against female family members, who are held to have brought dishonor upon the family.

Women can be targeted by members of her family for a variety of reasons, including the refusal to enter into an arranged marriage, being the victim of a sexual assault, seeking a divorce—even from an abusive husband—or allegedly committing adultery.

The mere suggestion that a woman has behaved in a way that “dishonors” her family is often sufficient to trigger an attack on her life.