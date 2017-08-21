Spectacular Crop Circle Appears Days Before Solar Eclipse

Just days before the August solar eclipse, a massive crop circle appeared at Sutton Hall in the UK, bearing an important message for humanity.

The circle was discovered on August 17, 2017 in Sutton Hall near London Southend Airport.

Collective-evolution.com reports: On the scientific side, the electromagnetic field over the area where a circle appears is usually electrostatically charged. There is also a rare form of electromagnetic energy called an “ionized plasma vortex,” also known as ball lighting, involved with these formations.

Let’s have a closer look at this and imagine for a moment. In this particular formation, it appears the overall appearance resembles a “radio broadcast tower” with a “satellite dish” near the top. In this case, its “satellite dish” resembles the usual symbols for a “solar eclipse.” Interesting considering we will have the Great American Eclipse in just a couple days on August 21, 2017.

So what might this mean? Could we be receiving some sort of radio message from somewhere or someone at that time? Might it simply mean that new frequencies are coming onto our planet as a result of the eclipse? Celestial bodies, including the sun, have a great impact on our physical bodies, minds, and consciousness.

The next intriguing aspect of this formation are the many symbols that seem to be arranged in three separate columns of seven ‘boxes’ each. What do the symbols mean? We don’t know yet.

The lower base of this “radio broadcast tower” points toward London Southend Airport in the distance (as noted using a white dashed line):

In the end, do we know what this crop circle means? Not yet, but there are certainly some interesting aspects to it and its timing. With the eclipse coming up, it may simply serve as a reminder to take some time to be present during the eclipse tomorrow.

