Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Reunite To Protest Trump

Fans of 1960s supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young thought there was no chance of a reunion, but Graham Nash says the feuding bandmates hate Donald Trump even more than they hate each other, so they are getting the band back together to protest the president.

“Here’s how I feel about it: I believe that the issues that are keeping us apart pale in comparison to the good that we can do if we get out there and start talking about what’s happening,” Graham Nash, speaking to Variety, said of the reunion.

“I’d be totally up for it even though I’m not talking to David and neither is Neil. But I think that we’re smart people in the end and I think we realize the good that we can do.”

Despite his feud with Crosby, the warring bandmates share similar politics. In an interview this month with the San Luis Obispo Tribune, Crosby called Trump “without question the worst president we have ever had.”

“He’s an idiot and a child and an asshole, and he’s brought a crew of rapists in with him to screw the economy every way they could and try to get more money for themselves,” Crosby said.

Considering the politically-charged climate we are living in, it’s hardly a surprise the band are getting back together. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s back catalogue includes such politically-charged ditties as 2013’s “Almost Gone (The Ballad of Bradley Manning)” and the 1970 chart-buster “Ohio,” about the Kent State shootings during the Vietnam War.

Still, Nash’s comments strike a different chord compared to the vitriol he leveled at Crosby in an interview last year with Dutch outlet Lust for Life. Nash said that Crosby had been “f*cking awful” to him over the past few years, and declared the band could never reunite under any circumstances.

“I’ve been there and saved his f*cking ass for 45 years, and he treated me like sh*t,” Nash said of his former bandmate. “You can’t do that to me. You can do it for a day or so, until I think you’re going to come around. But when it goes on longer, and I keep getting nasty emails from him, I’m done. F*ck you.”