Crowds Chant ‘Lock Her Up’ When Clinton Announced At Inauguration

There were chants of “Lock her up” when Hillary Clinton was announced on the inauguration stage on Friday.

They announced Bill and Hillary at #inauguration and the crowd began chanting “Lock Her Up!” — Tyler Bowyer (@conservatyler) January 20, 2017

Clinton arrived at Donald Trumps inauguration with her husband, former president Bill Clinton and the two walked through the US Capitol linking arms.

As Trump supporters booed, Clinton, she could be seen taking a deep breath and letting out a sigh.

Clinton, who did not look very happy said she was attending Trump’s inauguration to “honor our democracy.”

I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017

Meanwhile her supporters were causing mayhem in Washington, smashing cars and store windows