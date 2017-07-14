Documents Show Hillary Invented ‘Russian Hacking’ Story With Ukraine

Cyber Berkut has published documents detailing how the Ukrainian government colluded with Hillary Clinton to ‘concoct’ the Russian hacking narrative.

The pro-Russian hacker site published details this week about how the Democratic Party and Clinton Campaign worked tirelessly with Ukraine to “manufacture false evidence of the Russian involvement in cyber attacks during the U.S. presidential race in 2016.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Wikileaks sent out a tweet saying, “Pro-Russia hacker site (or front) “Cyber Berkut” publishes alleged links between Ukraine and Clinton.” and linked to ‘Cyber Berkut’.

Below is a screenshot of an email provided by a whistle-blower showing the Democrats plotting to blame Russia for cyber-hacking.

“We all agree there is a need to provide technical details on Russian hacking. (Redacted) urges you and (redacted) to bring up again the issue with (redacted). It’s quite important, especially as we approach the hearings.

If there are no technical details we have to find some by all means. I am sure his guys can do it.”

Cyber Berkut stated that they redacted the names in order not to expose their sources:

We cover the names of the provocation facilitators in order not to expose our sources. It is worth saying, a famous American politician and major financier took part in the plot.

Read the rest of the report on ‘Cyber Berkut’ here.

How can the Deep State make it look like the Russians hacked the DNC? Well….

As TGP previously reported, Wikileaks unveiled what they dubbed ‘Vault 7’ on March 7th in their largest CIA document drop yet. One of the documents revealed that under a project named ‘Umbrage’, the CIA maintained a library of Russian cyber-attack techniques ‘stolen’ from malware. The CIA can then mimic Russian hackers by leaving ‘fingerprints’ of Russian style hacking.

TGP also previously reported that a book by Clinton insiders, ‘Shattered‘ revealed that the Clinton camp (primarily Podesta and Mook) devised a two-pronged plan pushing the press to cover the ‘Russian hacking’ story within 24 hours of Hillary’s crushing election loss.

Excerpt from ‘Shattered’ reported from Breitbart News: