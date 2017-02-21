Dalai Lama Warns ‘Europe Has Taken Too Many Migrants’

The Dalai Lama claims Europe has taken too many refugees and is at risk of losing its culture and values, and warned that Germany is becoming an Arab country.

According to the Dalai Lama, the “moral solution to the problem” involves sending migrants home. “The goal should be to return and help rebuild their own countries”.

“When we look at the face of each refugee, but especially those of the children and women, we feel their suffering, and a human being who has a better situation in life has the responsibility to help them.

“But on the other hand, there are too many at the moment… Europe, Germany in particular, cannot become an Arab country, Germany is Germany”.

“There are so many that in practice it becomes difficult.”

The Dalai Lama added that “from a moral point of view too, I think that the refugees should only be admitted temporarily”.

Speaking to Germany’s Frankfurter Allegemier Zeitung newspaper, the Buddhist leader said, “The goal should be to return and help rebuild their own countries”.

The Dalai Lama’s ideas closely match President Trump’s stance on immigration, yet while Trump receives criticism and pushback for his policies, the Dalai Lama was recently named the most popular world leader, with over three-quarters of adults (78%) on average having a good opinion of him.

Smaller, manageable intake

The Dalai Lama has also previously commended the intake of smaller numbers of migrants by European nations, implying that he believes that asylum policies can be a good thing if done in manageable numbers to preserve European culture, as his comments imply.

“You have to consider many factors, whether you can take care of these people,” he said during a visit to the U.K. in September. “You have to be practical… It’s impossible for everyone to come to Europe,” he added.



“‘Taking in a few thousand refugees is wonderful but in the meantime you have to think about a long term solution too – through development and education in these Muslim countries.”