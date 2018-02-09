Dallas Man Has Fingers And Toes Removed After Receiving Flu Shot

A self-described Dallas “health fanatic” who was told he was in “top shape” when he received the flu shot, is now set to lose all his fingers and toes after the flu shot gave him an extremely severe case of influenza.

Joei Smith, 33, received the flu shot in December and passed his physical examination with flying colors, however days later he began feeling extremely dizzy and weak, and had to take time off work.

After falling so ill that a friend rushed him to an urgent care facility at a North Dallas, Texas hospital, Mr. Smith became the latest flu shot recipient to be diagnosed with a severe dose of the flu. Complications from the flu meant he was also diagnosed with sepsis, pneumonia and kidney failure.

Mr. Smith’s condition was so bad that doctors told the health fanatic, who had been given a clean bill of health before receiving the flu shot, that he had just 24 hours to live.

Doctors battled for three hours, from midnight to 3am, to stabilize him before informing him that they weren’t sure he would survive more than a day.

According to the Daily Mail, strong drugs managed to save his life, however the drugs’ intensity have left his fingers and toes blackened and in need of urgent amputation.

Speaking ahead of his surgery today, Smith said he was baffled by the entire situation.

‘First of all, I got the flu shot, so I didn’t’ think the flu would be so easy for me to catch,‘ he told WFAA.

‘I was a gym head,’ Smith said. ‘I was very fit. Muscular. Very healthy. Ate extremely well.’

Receiving the ‘disastrous flu shot’ changed his life forever.

‘As a result of the drugs from the high blood pressure that they gave me, it left me with compromised limbs. My hands and my feet,’ Smith said.

On Wednesday, he went into the operating room to have all of his fingers amputated. He will lose his toes later this month.

‘I’m just so fortunate, that I’m able to share my story. But at the same time, my heart hurts for those that didn’t make it.‘

Smith’s case comes as unprecedented numbers of children across America are dying from influenza after getting the flu shot, and Big Pharma are scrambling to cover-up the enormity of the scandal.

Note that the vaccine-pushing media isn’t reporting headlines such as, “Child who died from the flu was vaccinated with the flu shot.” No, that would be heresy to the vaccine dogmatists and propagandists who desperately push the false science that claims flu shots always work.