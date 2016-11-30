Daredevil Turkish Student Takes Internet By Storm

An 18-year-old Turkish student who performs death defying stunts at high altitude has gained a lot of popularity on social media recently.

The young Turkish acrobat says that doing handstands on edges of high-rise structures gives him pleasure.

Sputnik reports:

In a recently published video, Emir Korkmaz [literal meaning – fearless] can be seen climbing to the top of a 100-meter construction crane at a construction site of a skyscraper and performing some dangerous acrobatics moves.

He has already earned the nickname on social networks with his fans calling him “Spider-man.” Emir has climbed walls of fortresses located on hills of Bursa and he has also climbed the bridge across the Golden Horn in Istanbul.

Evet arkadaşlar videolarım gazetede, tv de ve tüm haber sitelerinde yayınlandı bende onlardan… https://t.co/DUc7pBZPAY — Emir korkmaz (@emir16gta) 24 November 2016

According to Emir, he became interested in acrobatics when he was just 13 years old. Back then, he realized that he was not afraid of heights.

“Yes, I certainly understand that performing such tricks at such a high altitude is life-threatening but all of us will die eventually. It is better for it to happen while doing what brings you pleasure,” Emir said.

Tophane EML son sınıf öğrencisi Emir Korkmaz, Bursa’da bir inşaatın 100 m uzunluğundaki kule vincine tırmanarak akrobasi hareketleri yaptı. pic.twitter.com/9xAYKVbOic — Şehri Bursa (@sehribursam) 23 November 2016

After the video was published on social networks, his fan page rose to 150,000 followers.