Computer scientists on the Dark Web have decoded a 17th century ‘letter from the devil’ written by a possessed Sicilian nun.

Sister Maria Crocifissa della Concezione wrote the coded letter in 1676, and claims to have been possessed by Lucifer at the time she wrote it.

Now, 340 years later, a group of Italian computer nerds managed to decrypt the code using software obtained on the dark web, and discovered that the letter did indeed carry a disturbing Satanic message.

According to the letter, God was invented by humans who “thinks he can free mortals.” The letter also claims that Jesus and the Holy Spirit are “dead weights.”

Dailymail.co.uk reports: ‘We heard about the software, which we believe is used by intelligence services for codebreaking,’ said Daniele Abate, director of the centre told The Times.

‘We primed the software with ancient Greek, Arabic, the Runic alphabet and Latin to de-scramble some of the letter and show that it really is devilish,’ he said.

Sister Maria had become very adept at linguistics during her years at the convent, and scientists believe the letter is in fact written in a language of her own invention – a mishmash of the alphabets she had come to know.

Using that theory as a base, the team loaded the software with any language she might have come across: Latin, ancient Runic Greek, modern Greek and even that of the Yazidi people.

By identifying characters in the letter similar to those of the alphabets that Sister Maria would have known, scientists could start making sense of her words.

The group translated 15 lines of the letter and found that it discusses the relationship between humans, God and Satan.

They say the letter is rambling and not entirely consistent and understandable. This supports the theory held by modern scientists that – rather than being ‘possessed by the devil’ – Sister Maria suffered from schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.

It describes God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit as ‘dead weights’, and says ‘God thinks he can free mortals’.

It also says God was invented by man, adding that ‘this system works for no one’.

Another sentence reads: ‘Perhaps now, Styx is certain’, referencing the River Styx that separates the Earth and the Underworld in Greek and Roman mythology.