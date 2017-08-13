David Bowie was a regular contributor on bowie.com, the forum at his official website, and his final message, written weeks before he died, contained a prophetic warning about the future of humanity in a world of information controlled by Google.

Describing the future of our society, if it’s controlled by Google, as a “fascist dystopia,” Bowie warned that the internet search engine has been infiltrated by the elite in an attempt to enslave humanity.

“Google’s motto is b.s. They are destroying the most glorious gift humanity was granted in the last 300 years. Google is illuminati. Illuminati is google. The future under google is a fascist dystopia, their way or the highway, no room for dissidents, no room for free speech. Google is a boot stomping on your face for eternity. sailor.“

Another message from Bowie, written in the same forum thread, read:

“Google are deep state. Forget about conventional wars, forget about spies, forget about intelligence agencies, forget about all of that. It’s all about the internet and google run the internet. They decide how you feel, what you think, what information you can and can’t look at, and ultimately who does and doesn’t have a voice. sailor.”

Bowie wrote on the forum at bowie.com periodically, updating fans on what was happening in his life, shooting down poorly sourced rumors, and participating in general discussions about topics of interest. He signed off his posts as “sailor” and wasn’t averse to speaking his mind.

Always ahead of the curve, Bowie embraced the internet during the 90s, believing it was an ideal platform for creative and intellectual freedom. In 1998 he launched BowieNet, an internet service provider, offering subscription-based dial up access to the emerging online world.

At a time when most major corporations were still struggling to comprehend the significance and impact of the internet, Bowie had a clear vision of the future. BowieNet offered uncensored access to the internet, and he was excited by the possibilities of cyberspace being free of censorship and regulations.

“If I was 19 again, I’d bypass music and go right to the internet,” he said at the time. In the 90s Bowie understood that a revolution was coming, however BowieNet closed in 2006, and his vision of the future of the internet became decidedly darker.

The personal freedom promised by the early incarnation of the internet had been replaced by something resembling the Illuminati prison for humanity.

Eighteen months after his death, Bowie’s final warning to humanity has proved to be as prophetic as his previous claims about the internet. Google is currently under fire for clamping down on free speech, censoring the internet, and attempting to usher in a new world order.

Bowie believed that the internet is not just a tool or a medium. The old world and the new world of the internet have merged, becoming reality. Whoever controls the internet controls everything.

Google and the social media giants have been suppressing content from news outlets that publish information that doesn’t suit their agenda. They claim they are doing this to create a better society. But history suggests their attempts at creating a liberal utopia will backfire.

As Bowie warned, free speech is essential, and political discourse is central to democracy. By censoring opponents and taking away their right to express themselves in society, Google is driving humanity towards a fascist dystopia.