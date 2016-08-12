David Icke’s Friend, Zen Gardner, Confesses He Ran Pedophile Cult

Zen Gardner, conspiracy guru and trusted friend of David Icke, has been forced to come clean about his years as a leader of notorious pedophile cult, The Children of God, also known as The Family and The Family International.

The cult has been forced to change its name and flee one South American country after another in recent years after revelations about their sick child abuse practises and doctrine have come to light.

Currently using the name Don Ferguson, but well known on the internet as Zen Gardner, the high profile conspiracy guru joined the The Family at the age of 22 to escape an abusive childhood. He remained in the cult for 27 years, working his way up the ranks to become a leader, teacher and media chief in charge of “image management.”

An image manager’s job in a pedophile cult would likely involve painting a rosy picture of the cult as wholesome to the outside world.

However Zen Gardner, in a blog post titled My Missing Years, is now attempting to play the victim and blame the cult leadership – of which he was a part – for the cult’s depravities. He is attempting to downplay his personal involvement by blaming the same cult whose image it was once his job to massage.

It is unlikely that somebody who spent 27 years of their adult life in a pedophile cult, rising through the ranks to become a leader and media chief, would not have some idea of what was going on behind the scenes. That is not how cults work.

The Children of God were founded by David “Moses” Berg (known as “Dad” to cult members) who led the group until his death in 1994. The son of American pentecostal evangelists, Berg was a nymphomaniac who had been sexually abused as a child.

He preached the virtues of free-for-all sex, including pedophilia and incest, under the guise of religious observance, and advocated sex with minors. His only caveat was the assertion “as long as it is done in love.”

The job of the cult’s leadership is to teach the “Mo letters” – doctrinal writings handed down by Berg that governed all aspects of members’ lives.

Parts of the “Mo letters” promote horrific assaults on children and ritual sexual abuse of women and minors. Children are taught it is their role to sexually “service adults.” It is not clear whether Zen promoted this aspect of Berg’s teachings or not.

“I practise what I preach. And I preach sex, boys and girls,” Berg wrote in one of his “Mo Letters.”

Zen Gardner built up a committed online following, presenting himself as a guru of love and light, whilst keeping his past job a secret. David Icke, a trusted friend of Gardner’s, even considered giving the former cult leader his own programme on The People’s Voice Internet TV station (luckily it was not David’s decision to make, so this did not come to fruition).

David Icke’s Credentials

Icke champions himself as a child abuse researcher and exposer of pedophilia, however this is not the first time he has been exposed as associating with someone closely connected to child abuse.

In the 1980s Icke was a BBC colleague of shamed predator Jimmy Savile. According to former BBC Radio 1 presenter Nick Murray, “absolutely everybody knew about” Savile’s behaviour (ITV, 13 November 2012).

Former BBC personality Bill Oddie said that Savile’s activities were a ‘running sick joke’ at the BBC. “The idea that youngsters were prey – everybody knew that.”

However Icke did not raise the alarm on his fellow BBC presenter. If you have been paying attention to him these past few years you will have noticed he led his coverage of the Savile scandal with the claim that since the 1990s, when he asserts ‘unimpeachable sources’ informed him of Savile’s true nature, he has ‘told those who would listen’ about Savile’s ‘pedophilia and necrophilia’ (“Jimmy Savile… Doorman to the Cesspit,” David Icke newsletter, 14 October 2012) and that he had ‘named’ Savile as a predatory pedophile ‘such a long time ago’ (David Icke Newsletter, 3 November 2012).

His claims of being a lone voice attempting to convince the disbelieving masses for decades was even repeated without question in the mainstream media.

But the fact is, before Jimmy Savile’s crimes were reported by the mainstream media, Icke mentioned him a total of zero times.

Not once, despite naming a multitude of others as pedophiles: George Bush Snr, Bill Clinton, Boxcar Willie, Kris Kristofferson, and many others. Not until Savile was dead and the whole mainstream media was swarming over his cadaver did Icke dare to so much as mention his name in his work.

Accountability

David Icke has built a career in part by championing himself as a pedophile exposer. He claims he is one of the best. And now an associate/friend of his – who he has promoted and been promoted by over the years – has confessed he spent 27 years, many of them in a leadership position, inside a notorious pedophile cult. And David Icke has remained silent on the issue.

Worse than silent, in fact. It appears initial discussion of Zen Gardner’s confession was suppressed on the official David Icke forum.

We emailed David Icke asking if he had any comment:

“Given that Zen is a friend and supporter of your work, I wondered if you had any comment on this recent peice of news?”

David Icke, via his son Jaymie, responded with a torrent of personal abuse, and attempted to deflect from the issue by claiming he has never (physically) met Zen Gardner.

“You are not a ‘writer’ at all. You are a professional clickbait headline merchant who is a disgrace to everything the alternative media represents. Your boss is Sean Adl-Tabatabai, a bitter former webmaster at Davidicke.com, and the point of your ‘article’ will be to try to damage me by association with someone I have never met. But then that’s the level at which you operate so no one will be at all surprised. Much of the alternative media has already sussed you and the rest will follow eventually.

I expect to be quoted in full. “

David Icke’s claim that he has “never met” Zen Gardner is disingenuous. He may not have met Zen Gardner in person, but the internet is awash with videos featuring the two in discussion. Is this famously straight-talking proponent of truth now operating on the level of court room obfuscation and misdirection? Bill Clinton’s “That depends what the definition of ‘is’ is” comes to mind.

Alternative Media Old Boys Club

The tone of Icke’s response suggests he was hoping to completely cover up the scandal. He did not want to mention anything about Zen Gardner to his fans. He is aware that being a big supporter of Zen’s work over the years now puts him in an embarrassing position that many of his own fans would like him to address. However, Icke refused to address the issue we emailed him about.

If so-called pillars of the alternative community refuse to deal with difficult issues, and attempt to bluff and misdirect, what hope is there for the alternative media? These ‘gurus’ must be held accountable for their actions, and not be allowed to get away with covering up each other’s misdeeds in the same manner as the elite they claim to oppose.