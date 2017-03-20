David Rockefeller Dies Aged 101

Billionaire banker David Rockefeller has died at the age of 101.

According to family spokesperson Fraser P. Seitel, Rockefeller a former Chase Manhattan Chief Executive, died peacefully in his sleep at home in Pocantico Hills, New York, on Monday morning as a result of congestive heart failure.

Rockefeller was the sixth child of John D. Rockefeller Jr. and the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller.

Earlier this year the owners of website, DeathList.net, predicted that the New World Order henchman would die in 2017.

The world's oldest billionaire had beaten the world record for having the most heart transplants

Rockefeller graduated from Harvard in 1936 and received a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago in 1940. Appointed president of Chase Manhattan in 1961, he became chairman and CEO eight years later.

RT reports:

The businessman, who had an estimated fortune of $3 billion, retired as head of Chase Manhattan in 1981 after a 35-year career.

Rockefeller foundation statement says David Rockefeller’s cause of death at age 101 is congestive heart failure. pic.twitter.com/YB1Eb7ebYu — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 20, 2017

In the statement from the The Rockefeller Foundation confirming his death, Rockefeller was described as “one of the most influential figures in the history of American philanthropy and finance, considered by many to be ‘America’s last great international business statesman’.”

Rockefeller, also known as ‘the banker’s banker’, according to the statement, is said to have donated almost $2 billion over his lifetime to various institutions including Rockefeller University, Harvard University and art museum.

