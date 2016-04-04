DC Madam Lawyer To Release Secret 2016 Election Bombshell Documents

In what is possibly one of the most stunning developments of the 2016 election, the lawyer who represented the infamous “DC Madam” from 2006/07 has comeÂ forward with some bombshell information that could “change” the entire upcoming US Presidential election.

The lawyer has GUARANTEED that previously top-secret documents about to be released could change the entire 2016 US Presidential race.

This is the same man who released phone records 5 years ago which saw the downfallÂ from very powerful Washington officials.

The lawyer of the now deceased “DC Madam” says that he has secured a “dead man switch” on the information which he says is of “national interest”:

A report from WinningDemocrat.com states:

The way it was explained is that if the lawyer is somehow incapacitated for more than 72 hours, the list will automatically start being distributedÂ to journalists around the world from one of 4 different secret locations inÂ which itâ€™s currently stored.

Every day he does a process to reset the 72-hour timer, as of now, to prevent it from mailing out before he is ready.

The DC Madam’s Revenge?

This is seriously starting to read like some kind of spy novel. We have a list of names, one of which will completely rewrite the 2016 election if made known, and itâ€™s now on a timer that the owner is using to safeguard himself from potential harm.

Things like this are going to make the 2016 presidential election go down in history as one of the most unusual ones of the modern age, and this is only a small portion of whatâ€™s been happening.