Deaf Paedophile Has Jail Sentence Slashed Because He Can’t Hear TV

A paedophiles jail term has been reduced after he complained he had no one to communicate with and he was unable watch tv

Egyptian-born Gamal Demian was sentenced to 20 years for rape and sexual assault on girls as young as eight, but his sentence was cut to 18 years because his life behind bars had been made tougher due to his inability to hear the television or talk to fellow inmates.

The Express reports: He was jailed last October at Kingston Crown Court in south-west London after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Appeal Court judges were told Demian, who moved to London in 2004, was considered “dangerous” and one of the attacks happened while he was on police bail.

But the court cut his sentence to 18 years after hearing Demian found jail life “isolating”.

His barrister Judith Benson said: “Each day in prison is going to be so much more burdensome and difficult.”

She argued that the rapist had a harder, and more boring, time in jail because of his inability to hear the television or talk to fellow inmates.

Judge Adele Williams said: “We are persuaded that some reduction in the sentence should have been made because of his deafness.”

Ukip MEP Gerard Batten called the decision “ludicrous”.